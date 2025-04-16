From ‘tantric messages’, scams to unwanted attention: Woman shares 5 things she experienced as solo traveller in India

A woman named Kesia is currently travelling across India, and based on her journey so far, she shared five key experiences every female solo traveller should know. She posted the list on Instagram to give her followers a real and honest glimpse into what it's like exploring India alone as a woman. Take a look at her video here. Woman shares tips for female solo travellers in India, warning against scams and inappropriate behaviour. (Representative image)(Unsplash)

1. Be prepared for a lot of attention

"You will get a lot of attention on the streets," Kesia shares. "Sometimes it will be intense and frustrating. It doesn't mean all people are bad, some are just curious." She explains that men may stare, try to talk, or even offer marriage proposals. Her tip? “Keep on walking and don't respond to calls. I always have a shawl in my bag and use it to cover my hair and shoulders when I've had too much.”

2. Scams are common – stay alert

"People will try to scam you on a daily basis," she warns. Kesia emphasises that not everyone has bad intentions, but many live in very different realities. "Be aware that everything has a price in India. Don't fall for guides, bracelets, or blessings, and always ask for the price before you agree on anything, whether it's a taxi ride or a tour and never pay in advance."

3. Steer clear of shady 'tantric' offers

"Avoid 'tantra' massages, festivals, and tantric teachers if you don't want creepy touch," she advises. According to her, “Nowadays, people use spirituality as an excuse to sexually abuse women. The real tantra is something completely different and has nothing to do with that.”

Kesia highlights the challenges for female travellers, including unwanted attention and scams.(Pixabay)

4. It's okay to feel overwhelmed

"It's normal to feel uncomfortable and scared at times. You don't have to be tough," Kesia admits. "There were times when I felt like crying. It's a different world here and some things might be shocking. Keep an open mind, but if you feel something is off, don't do it."

5. Choose female dorms in hostels

"If you want to stay in hostels, choose the ones with female dorms," she strongly suggests. "Trust me, Indian men are lovely, but most of them have absolutely no social awareness," she says. "They will talk loudly on the phone in the middle of the night, talk to you when you least want it, and watch videos on their phones on full volume when you're trying to rest. Not all of them are like this, but from my experience, many."

"Overall, I don't think India is "dangerous". It definitely is intense but as long as you are smart about where you go and who you talk to, nothing will happen. This country has bad reputation but I don't think this is fair. Bad things happen to people everywhere in the world, not only in India. Most people are lovely and they will treat you with care and respect. Just remember this is not a cosy holiday destination, this is an experience," says Kesia.