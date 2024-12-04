Guwahati to Ziro in just over an hour? Alliance Air to operate direct flights to Arunachal Pradesh's hidden gem
Dec 04, 2024 06:21 PM IST
Alliance Air makes travelling to Arunachal’s Ziro Valley, easier with new flight route from Guwahati
Alliance Air will operate two flights a week from Guwahati to Ziro in Arunachal Pradesh, an official said on Tuesday.
The domestic carrier will operate flights on Mondays and Wednesdays, Lower Subansiri deputy commissioner Vivek HP said.
The flight will depart from Guwahati at 12.10 pm and land in Ziro at 1.25 pm. The return flight from Ziro will leave for Guwahati at 1.50 pm and reach there at 3.05 pm.
Ziro has established itself as a MICE tourism destination, and with the beginning of the direct flights from Guwahati to Ziro, tourism in the valley will receive a boost, he said.
MICE tourism destinations are cities and regions equipped to host meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE).
He also hoped that it would enable the citizens needing specialised medical attention to travel to big cities in the shortest time possible, giving them access to specialised healthcare.
Guwahati to Ziro in just over an hour? Alliance Air to operate direct flights to Arunachal Pradesh's hidden gem