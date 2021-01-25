Authorities in some Haryana districts close to the national capital have issued advisories against unnecessary travel towards Delhi over the next couple of days in view of a January 26 tractor parade by protesting farmer unions. On Sunday, thousands of tractors were seen plying on the highways in the state heading towards Delhi, resulting in traffic congestion at several points on the GT Road, a police officer in Karnal said.

The Haryana Police issued an advisory in the evening, stating that in view of the security and traffic arrangements for Republic Day and the proposed tractor parade, there would be disruptions in vehicular movement on the national highway from Karnal and Rohtak towards Delhi during January 25-27.

"Traffic on KMP-KGP expressway will also be impacted and interchanges at Kundli, Assaudha and Badli will not be accessible to traffic movement on these dates," the police advisory said.

"Therefore, all commuters are being advised not to use these routes on these dates to avoid any inconvenience," it added.

The district authorities in Sonipat also advised people on Sunday to avoid unnecessary travel towards Delhi over the next few days.

Sonipat Deputy Commissioner Shyam Lal Poonia said commuters were advised to use routes suggested by the local police in case travel towards Delhi was unavoidable.

With thousands of tractors expected to cross through Sonipat, Poonia held a meeting with officials in the district to ensure law and order is maintained.

Sonipat's civil surgeon was directed to ensure adequate availability of "bike ambulances" over the next few days so that these could reach those in need faster.

He was also directed to set up temporary medical camps, an official said.

Poonia asked the police department to strengthen security measures in the district.

Officials said elaborate security and traffic arrangements have been made in Haryana to maintain law and order ahead of Republic Day and the proposed tractor parade.

Apart from Punjab, thousands of farmers from Haryana on Sunday set out in their tractor-trolleys and other vehicles to take part in the proposed tractor parade.

Earlier, at many places in the two states, tractor marches were taken out to mobilise more people for the tractor parade.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at Delhi's borders for several weeks, demanding a repeal of the farm laws enacted in September last year and a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

They claim that the new laws will weaken the MSP system. But the Centre says the MSP system will remain, and the new laws only provide more options for farmers to sell their produce.

