close_game
close_game
News / Lifestyle / Travel / Hawaii mulls plans to make travel easier for tourists from Japan

Hawaii mulls plans to make travel easier for tourists from Japan

AP | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Honolulu
Nov 23, 2023 02:41 PM IST

As tourism from Japan, Hawaii's top international visitor market, has been sluggish since the pandemic, the US state mulls plans to boost tourism to the islands

Hawaii leaders want to make it easier for tourists from Japan to visit the US state by creating a pre-clearance program allowing travellers from the country to save time at the Honolulu airport by completing immigration, customs and agricultural inspections before departure.

Hawaii mulls plans to make travel easier for tourists from Japan (AP File Photo)
Hawaii mulls plans to make travel easier for tourists from Japan (AP File Photo)

Gov. Josh Green and other state officials proposed the idea during a recent visit to Tokyo. Green hopes the program will help boost tourism to the islands, Hawaii News Now reported Tuesday.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Tourism from Japan, Hawaii's top international visitor market, has been sluggish since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hawaii is keen on bringing more travelers from Japan back because “that's the tourist that knows how to carry themselves in Hawaii and how to care for our aina and so on,” Green said, using the Hawaiian word for land.

A pre-clearance program, which has been discussed for many years, could open direct routes to other islands, including Maui, Green said.

Soon after a deadly wildfire wiped out much of the west Maui town of Lahaina, the Japan government donated $2 million in humanitarian aid.

State House Speaker Scott Saiki, who joined Green on the trip, said Japan officials were concerned about how much the program would cost and how it would be implemented and enforced.

Green said he will ask Hawaii's delegation in US Congress to help make the program possible.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out