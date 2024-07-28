An action plan is being prepared to develop Bhohat Kasol in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district into a comprehensive tourist destination, officials said on Saturday. Himachal Pradesh: Bhohat Kasol to become year-round tourist hub, will offer 20+ adventure activities (Photo by Twitter/sidhshuk)

A team of administrative officials has inspected the area near Kol Dam.

Deputy Commissioner of Bilaspur district Abid Hussain Sadiq said the water level in Kol Dam remains the same throughout the year, providing an excellent opportunity for tourism throughout the year.

Once the area is developed into a tourism hub, tourists will get a chance to enjoy more than 20 adventure activities, he said.

"Bhohat Kasol will be developed as a comprehensive tourist destination for which a detailed action plan is being worked out," the deputy commissioner said, adding that Bhohat Kasol will be turned into a rural tourist destination.

Urban people will be able to enjoy the rural lifestyle, Sadiq said.

He added that all other possibilities of tourism in the area will be explored.