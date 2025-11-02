Inside Sara Ali Khan's Saudi Arabia holiday featuring colourful bikinis and burpees in the desert. All pics

Sara Ali Khan recently travelled to AlUla, a city in Saudi Arabia, with her family - including her mom, Amrita Singh, and brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan - along with celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri. Sara Ali Khan enjoys a vacation in Saudi Arabia.

On November 1, Sara Ali Khan shared pictures from the holiday on Instagram, accompanied by a quote from The Alchemist as the caption. “Maybe God created the desert so that man could appreciate the date trees - The Alchemist,” Sara wrote.

Inside Sara Ali Khan's AlUla vacation

The Instagram post features several snippets from Sara's dreamy vacation in the desert. She posted a photo of herself relaxing in the pool, dressed in a brown animal-print bikini set, styled with a white straw hat. For another night pool session, Sara changed into a halter-neck bikini set featuring a colourful chevron pattern.

For sightseeing in the desert with her mom, Amrita Singh, Sara slipped into an all-white ensemble featuring a button-down, half-sleeve shirt and matching flared pants. She paired the look with a cap and sunglasses. During the trip, Sara wore two other outfits: a crocheted white mini dress paired with a straw hat, and a black tank top with flared pants.

Burpees in the desert

Holidays do not mean slacking off on workouts. Sara, too, believes in the fitness mantra. In one of the videos she posted, the actor can be seen doing outdoor burpees in the desert. She wore a grey, backless sports bra paired with bright pink shirts for the workout session.

How did the internet react?

Sara's post got love from her followers. Several of her fans, as well as designer Manish Malhotra, dropped heart emojis in the comments section. An Instagram user commented, “She is in her hot girl era.” Another wrote, “Those abs! Damn.” A user remarked, “THE ABS DUDEEEEE.”

About Sara Ali Khan

Sara is the daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. She made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Kedarnath, opposite the late Sushant Singh Rajput. She has also starred in movies like Rohit Shetty’s Simmba, Coolie No. 1, Atrangi Re, and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.