    Inside Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu's fun Japan trip: Inaaya wears kimono, family feasts on local food, enjoys snow

    Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Inaaya took walks amid the snow covered roads and visited the busy streets of Japan too. See their post here.

    Published on: Feb 02, 2026 7:38 PM IST
    By Ananya Das
    Actor couple Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu, along with their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, recently travelled to Japan for a vacation. Taking to Instagram, Soha and Kunal Kemmu shared a joint post giving a glimpse of how they spent their time in the country.

    Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Inaaya visited Japan recently.
    Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, and daughter Inaaya's Japan trip

    The first photo showed Soha and Kunal posing against a vibrant backdrop. The duo walked amid the snow-covered trees. The trio also explored the streets of Japan dressed in warm clothes. In another picture, Kunal stared at the camera as he enjoyed a local delicacy.

    Inaaya featured in several photos as she posed with her parents, went for a walk with them, and visited some fun places. In a candid picture, she was seen sitting on the ground outside a store.

    Soha, Kunal and Inaaya had fun in Japan

    Kunal and Soha also shared photos of the other foods they enjoyed in Japan. They also visited a spiritual place. In a photo, Inaaya looked cute in a kimono (a traditional Japanese outfit). Sharing the pictures, they caption it, "Miso (bowl with a spoon emoji) happy we went to Japan (Japan's national flag emoji) #traveldiaries #japan #thefirstpart."

    About Soha, Kunal's marriage

    Recently, Soha and Kunal celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary. Taking to their Instagram accounts, Soha and Kunal expressed their love for each other, celebrating their relationship with warmth and affection. Soha posted a candid video and wrote, "I always knew you were different, Kunal, and then, eleven years ago, we decided to take the plunge and make it official. Best decision ever. Happy anniversary @kunalkemmu, my 11/10."

    He also posted a carousel of pictures to mark their wedding anniversary. He wrote "11" along with hashtags of "#shaadikahappybirthday #happyanniversary." Soha and Kunal married in 2015 and welcomed their daughter, Inaaya, in 2017.

    About Soha and Kunal's projects

    Kunal was recently seen in Netflix's family series Single Papa. It also features Prajakta Koli, Manoj Pahwa, Ayesha Raza, Neha Dhupia, Suhail Nayyar, Dayanand Shetty, Aisha Ahmed, and Isha Talwar. A second season has also been announced. Soha was last seen in Chhorri 2. She is currently busy hosting her podcast titled All About Her.

      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Ananya Das

      Ananya Das works as Deputy Chief Content Producer with the digital platform on Hindustan Times. She has worked as a journalist for over 11 years. Currently, she writes about celebrities, films, web series and has a keen interest in K-pop.Read More

