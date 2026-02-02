Inside Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu's fun Japan trip: Inaaya wears kimono, family feasts on local food, enjoys snow

Actor couple Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu, along with their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, recently travelled to Japan for a vacation. Taking to Instagram, Soha and Kunal Kemmu shared a joint post giving a glimpse of how they spent their time in the country. Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Inaaya visited Japan recently.

Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, and daughter Inaaya's Japan trip The first photo showed Soha and Kunal posing against a vibrant backdrop. The duo walked amid the snow-covered trees. The trio also explored the streets of Japan dressed in warm clothes. In another picture, Kunal stared at the camera as he enjoyed a local delicacy.

Inaaya featured in several photos as she posed with her parents, went for a walk with them, and visited some fun places. In a candid picture, she was seen sitting on the ground outside a store.