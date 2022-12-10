International Mountain Day: Places to visit in India for a mountain vacation

Whether you like mountains or not, they have a built-in superpower to charm everyone. They offer us more than just captivating experiences with their majestic appearances, regal ruins, unsolved mysteries, and winding roads. There is nothing that compares to the sort of stunning vistas and serene environment you get when you are at the top of a mountain. India is home to some of the most magnificent mountain ranges in the world that are picture-perfect and provide you with Instagram-worthy photos thanks to mother nature. There are several locations to sate your carvings for a vacation in the mountains, from the massive Himalayas in the north to the western ghats and the Nilgiris in the south. Let's take a look at some of these breathtakingly beautiful mountain destinations. (Also read: 7 most beautiful and famous gardens in India for nature lovers )

Munnar, Kerala

Munnar is perfect vacation getaway and having a holiday full of tranquilly, bliss, and solitude when one is surrounded by lush green valleys and beautiful flowing backwaters. (Unsplash)

Munnar, situated in God's own country, is truly a paradise on earth. It is one of the best mountain areas in India and is renowned for its huge slopes of tea plants and pleasant climate. Tourists of all age groups flock here to take advantage of the abundant wilderness and partake in a variety of adventure activities. There are many reasons to visit Munnar and unwind in the midst of nature, including adventure activities, waterfalls, and wildlife sanctuaries. It is a wonderful location to escape the hustle and bustle of the city and revitalise your senses.

2. Coonoor, Tamil Nadu

One of India's most stunning mountain locations is Coonoor. The area's pristine natural beauty will capture your heart right away.(istockphoto)

One of India's most stunning mountain locations is Coonoor. The area's pristine natural beauty will capture your heart right away with its abundance of beautiful green forests and broad slopes of tea plantations. The location is ideal for a relaxing trip or trek. Even better, you may go camping in the hills while taking in the breathtaking scenery.

3. Chail, Himachal Pradesh

Breathtaking views of adjacent valleys, high-altitude walking paths and vast architectural wealth make Chail the perfect holiday destination. (Shutterstock)

Chail is the place to go if you want to take in the most stunning mountain vistas in Himachal Pradesh without any crowds or tourist commotion. Breathtaking views of adjacent valleys, high-altitude walking paths and vast architectural wealth make Chail the perfect holiday destination. Take a quick break from your hectic schedule and unwind in Chail's tranquilly.

4. Auli, Uttarakhand

Auli, Uttarakhand: This small hill station in Uttarakhand is one of the best winter destinations in India and a ski resort. It is surrounded by the Nanda Devi and Nar Parvat mountains.(Unsplash)

Auli will unavoidably come up when talking about mountainous areas in India. Auli is a well-known ski resort in India and is situated in the Chamoli district. Auli, which is surrounded by the Nand Devi and Nar Parvat mountains, is a great place to take a cable car journey across the snow-capped mountains and enjoy the stunning scenery. Auli is undoubtedly the ideal backdrop for your vacation-related social media postings.

5. Gangtok, Sikkim

This capital city of Sikkim is located in the eastern Himalayan range is one of the top mountain destinations to visit in India.(Unsplash)

Gangtok in Sikkim is one of the top mountain destinations to visit in India. It is a well-known hill town and a paradise for anyone who enjoys the outdoors and adventure. Trekking, paragliding, hiking, and mountain biking are just a few of the activities available here to keep you occupied all day. Every mountain ridge offers a breathtaking and picturesque vista. The region's cell networks could be a touch shaky. Think of it as a disguised blessing and engage in some much-needed digital detox.

6. Coorg, Karnataka

It is the ideal place for a fun getaway and a tranquil vacation in the middle of nature.(Shutterstock)

Known as the 'Scotland of the East,' Coorg is situated in the western ghats and is one of the top mountain tourist sites in India. It is the ideal place for a fun getaway and a tranquil vacation in the middle of nature. You can venture out to explore the coffee farms and lose yourself in the amazing aroma before being startled by the delightful bird sounds coming from the nearby woodland. Whether you visit Coorg for two days or a week, you will undoubtedly enjoy every minute of it.

7. Leh Ladakh

In Leh, winter snow hits differently, blanketing the entire city in white and giving the streets a completely new attractiveness.(Unsplash)

For fans of the mountains, Leh is the ideal destination. Many travel lovers include Leh on their bucket lists. You will be in awe of it due to its renowned monasteries and magnificent surroundings. The Tibetan-style palaces and forts, fascinating scenery, tranquil environs, and, of course, the weather are what draw travellers to Leh Ladakh the most. Not only is the city incredible, but the locals are also quite friendly and willing to assist you whenever you need it. In other words, the ideal choice for mountain lovers.

