International travel is rising, and these trolley bags are built for it: 6 picks for your next vacation

International travel is slowly becoming part of regular holiday planning, with more people choosing destinations far beyond home. One thing that deserves far more attention than most travellers give it is luggage. The right suitcase can genuinely change your travel experience, especially during long airport transits, multiple flights, and strict baggage handling conditions. Personally, I feel a set of three trolley bags works best for overseas holidays. Most airlines allow two checked-in bags per person, making a medium and large suitcase extremely practical. A cabin trolley also becomes useful for shopping, essentials, or quick access during flights. Solo travellers may not need multiple bags, though material and build quality still matter a great deal. Hard shell trolley bags, in particular, offer better protection, structure, and durability for international travel plans.

What to look for in luggage for your international vacations?

A sleek hard-shell trolley set packed for an overseas holiday brings convenience, storage, and stress-free airport movement. (Canva.com)

• Strong, hard shell material that can handle rough baggage handling during multiple airport transfers and long-haul flights.

• Smooth 360-degree wheels that move comfortably across large international airports without putting pressure on your arms or shoulders.

• TSA-approved locks for added airport security and easier customs checks in countries that require luggage inspections.

• Lightweight construction so you can maximise your baggage allowance without your suitcase itself taking unnecessary weight.

• Expandable storage sections that help accommodate shopping, winter wear, or extra packing during longer overseas holidays.

Here are 6 trolley bag sets of 3 for your next international vacation

1.

MOKOBARA The Transit Luggage Set of 3 | 40L, 65L & 100L Capa...

The Mokobara Transit luggage set feels particularly practical for international travel because of its polycarbonate hard shell construction, which handles rough baggage treatment far better than softer materials. The silent Japanese Hinomoto wheels make long airport walks surprisingly smooth, especially during layovers and terminal changes. I also like that the three-size combination works efficiently for check-in allowances, shopping space, and cabin essentials during longer overseas holidays.

2.

Safari Pentagon Pro 8 Wheels Set of 3, (Cabin + Medium + Lar...

{{^usCountry}} The Safari Pentagon Pro set makes sense for travellers planning longer international holidays because polypropylene is known for being lighter and more impact-resistant than many standard hard shell materials. That matters during rough baggage handling and multi-city itineraries. The eight-wheel system moves comfortably through large airports, while the cabin, medium, and large sizing combination works especially well for family trips and extended stays abroad. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Safari Pentagon Pro set makes sense for travellers planning longer international holidays because polypropylene is known for being lighter and more impact-resistant than many standard hard shell materials. That matters during rough baggage handling and multi-city itineraries. The eight-wheel system moves comfortably through large airports, while the cabin, medium, and large sizing combination works especially well for family trips and extended stays abroad. {{/usCountry}}

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3.

uppercase Topo Set of 3 (S+M+L) Hardsided Trolley Bag 8 Spin...

The uppercase Topo luggage set feels thoughtfully designed for international travellers who prefer organisation without carrying extra packing accessories. Its hard-sided sustainable shell adds durability while keeping the structure lightweight enough for long-haul travel. I particularly like the anti-theft zippers, laundry compartment, and wet pouch because they become genuinely useful during multi-country trips. The smooth eight-wheel movement also makes airport transfers far less exhausting.

4.

Kenneth Cole Reaction Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (Abs) ...

The Kenneth Cole Renegade set works particularly well for international travel thanks to its lightweight ABS hard shell construction and practical expandable storage. For travellers returning with shopping or winter wear, the extra packing space becomes genuinely useful. The reinforced corners offer added protection during rough airport handling, while the organised interiors help keep longer holidays far less chaotic. Its smooth eight-wheel movement also feels comfortable across large terminals.

5.

Rare Rabbit Gallardo 3Pc Set Glossy Blue Hard Trolley Bag Po...

The Rare Rabbit Gallardo set feels ideal for travellers who prefer luggage that still looks polished after multiple international trips. The anti-scratch polycarbonate shell helps reduce visible wear from baggage belts and transit handling, which makes a real difference during frequent flying. I also like the balanced combination of cabin, medium, and large sizes for family holidays. The silent eight-wheel movement and TSA locks add convenience during long airport transfers and international security checks.

6.

Swiss Military Lithane Hard Trolley Luggage (55, 68 & 79cm),...

The Swiss Military Lithane luggage set feels especially practical for international travel because the polycarbonate shell balances durability with manageable weight. That becomes important during long-haul trips involving multiple check-ins and airport transfers. I also appreciate the organised interiors with wet compartments and compression straps, which help separate toiletries, laundry, and winter layers efficiently. The textured exterior should also hide scratches and travel wear better over time.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neha Ravi Khandelwal ...Read More Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on. Career journey and experience Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups. To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism. Subject expertise With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions. In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience. Education and professional background Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes. Editorial Philosophy I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query. Read Less

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