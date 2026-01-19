Introverted and travelling with strangers? Know these 5 ice-breaker hacks that actually work

Travelling, especially if it is a solo trip, is all about exploring new places and meeting new people. But if you are an introvert, the latter can feel far more daunting than exciting. The idea of starting up a conversation with strangers can feel a bit intimidating, especially for those who signed up for group travel.



ALSO READ: Planning when to travel in 2026? 5 hacks to avoid overcrowded destinations and enjoy a stress-free vacation



But the joy of travelling lies in the stories. One can learn so much about the place by talking to locals or other fellow travellers, making the experience more memorable. But social awkwardness can hold you back, making you miss chances of genuinely connecting. If you want to connect better with strangers, know how to strike up conversations effortlessly. (Picture credit: Freepik)

Wondering if you had some hacks up your sleeves that would help you easily strike up a conversation when you are travelling with strangers? There are some hacks by which you can navigate your trips better.

To understand more about the small talk and ice-breaker travel hacks, HT Lifestyle reached out to travel expert Aviral Gupta, CEO at Zo World and Zostel, who shared 5 easy ways to start conversations easily, listing out the tips in the context of group travel.

1. Choose stays where people actually meet because connection needs a common space The first hack to begin connecting? Aviral recommended spaces. This means that where you stay can actually shape how connected or isolated your trip feels. The right environment elicits instant, smooth conversation.



Aviral elaborated on how spaces can become conversation starters, “Hostels with shared lounges, long breakfast tables, communal kitchens, or rooftop hangout spots make it effortless for strangers to become familiar faces. These micro-moments, waiting for your toast to pop, borrowing salt for noodles, and charging devices on the same extension board dissolve awkwardness without effort.”

So for your trip, if you want to connect with more people, go for accommodations with shared spaces, as they help to initiate conversation much better.