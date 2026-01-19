Introverted and travelling with strangers? Know these 5 ice-breaker hacks that actually work
If you have signed up for a group travel but your introverted side does not let you be comfortable, then consider these hacks to open up.
Travelling, especially if it is a solo trip, is all about exploring new places and meeting new people. But if you are an introvert, the latter can feel far more daunting than exciting. The idea of starting up a conversation with strangers can feel a bit intimidating, especially for those who signed up for group travel.
But the joy of travelling lies in the stories. One can learn so much about the place by talking to locals or other fellow travellers, making the experience more memorable. But social awkwardness can hold you back, making you miss chances of genuinely connecting.
Wondering if you had some hacks up your sleeves that would help you easily strike up a conversation when you are travelling with strangers? There are some hacks by which you can navigate your trips better.
To understand more about the small talk and ice-breaker travel hacks, HT Lifestyle reached out to travel expert Aviral Gupta, CEO at Zo World and Zostel, who shared 5 easy ways to start conversations easily, listing out the tips in the context of group travel.
1. Choose stays where people actually meet because connection needs a common space
The first hack to begin connecting? Aviral recommended spaces. This means that where you stay can actually shape how connected or isolated your trip feels. The right environment elicits instant, smooth conversation.
Aviral elaborated on how spaces can become conversation starters, “Hostels with shared lounges, long breakfast tables, communal kitchens, or rooftop hangout spots make it effortless for strangers to become familiar faces. These micro-moments, waiting for your toast to pop, borrowing salt for noodles, and charging devices on the same extension board dissolve awkwardness without effort.”
So for your trip, if you want to connect with more people, go for accommodations with shared spaces, as they help to initiate conversation much better.
2. Pack light
A packing hack may seem off-topic, but it makes perfect sense in the context of group travel. Aviral recommended packing light, especially for those who enjoy spontaneous trips and group travel, as heavy luggage can slow everyone down and lead to frequent, unnecessary stops. With lighter bags, navigating stairs, rough terain and shared transport becomes far easier. He also added that when you travel light, you can easily join impromptu detours, hop into shared jeeps and keep moving easily.
3. Carry snack
Carrying snacks as an ice breaker makes sense, as food brings people together in so many ways, especially when travelling, when everyone is tired after long hours. This is particularly true for group trips. Aviral revealed that food helps break tension and creates comfort in a way that conversation alone cannot.
4. Respect space
Aviral reminded that group travel is also about understanding when to step back. It requires emotional awareness and giving personal space while also being attentive. It is one of the organic ways to show that you are present for them.
He explained why space is essential, “Some people need silence or time before they open up. Giving them space without disappearing is the sweet spot. When people feel no pressure to socialise, they relax and connect naturally. Staying present also means noticing small struggles: someone slowing down, someone confused, someone looking for a seat.”
5. Celebrate small wins
Lastly if you are travelling with strangers in a group, Aviral insisted that it is important to celebrate small wins. When people go through a challenge together and acknowledge it, it creates a sense of bond and togetherness. Whether it is completing a tough trek or dealing with bad weather, simply saying ‘we did it’ makes the moment count and turns shared experiences into beautiful memories.
