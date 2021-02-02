IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Japan official says ‘Go To’ campaign in March might support the tourism industry
Japan official says ‘Go To’ campaign in March might support the tourism industry(Twitter/JapanWTravel)
Japan official says ‘Go To’ campaign in March might support the tourism industry(Twitter/JapanWTravel)
travel

Japan official says ‘Go To’ campaign in March might support the tourism industry

'There will be demand for travel during the spring school holidays in March, so we should think of doing a ‘Go To’ campaign to properly support the tourism industry': Hiroshige Seko said even as studies indicate that the campaign may have spread the coronavirus.
READ FULL STORY
Bloomberg
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 10:54 AM IST

Japan should look to reinstate its domestic travel incentive program as soon as March to shore up the tourist industry, a senior ruling party official said, even after a study last month indicated the campaign may have spread the coronavirus.

Hiroshige Seko, Upper House secretary general of the Liberal Democratic Party, said in an interview with Bloomberg News that the “Go To” travel program should be brought back after the emergency declaration is lifted. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is expected to extend the emergency by a month to March 7.

“There will be demand for travel during the spring school holidays in March, so we should think of doing a ‘Go To’ campaign to properly support the tourism industry,” Seko said Monday at his offices in parliament. While some say the campaign helped spread the pathogen, others say tourists tend not to mingle much with local people and therefore don’t present much of a risk, he said.

The travel subsidies, started in July and halted at the end of last year, were designed as a lifeline for tourist businesses hard-hit by the absence of foreign visitors during the pandemic. The program that gave subsidies for domestic travel has been criticised as being a factor in a record surge of cases that peaked about a month ago.

A study by researchers at Kyoto University published in January found a sharp increase in travel-associated coronavirus cases after the subsidy program was introduced in July.

While the “Go To” program was widely used, most respondents to media surveys said Suga should have suspended it sooner, in an example of the mismatch between his policies and voters’ views. In an interview in August, just before he became premier, Suga said hotels and inns must be kept going to help meet the government target of attracting 60 million tourists a year by 2030.

Most respondents to media polls say they disapprove of Suga’s handling of the pandemic, and his cabinet’s support rating tumbled to 33% in an Asahi newspaper survey carried out Jan. 23-24, from 65% when he took office in September.

While Japan’s infection rates are low by comparison with other Group of Seven countries, cases reached a daily high of nearly 8,000 on Jan. 8. Almost 80% of respondents to a Nikkei newspaper poll published on Monday said that Suga’s decision to declare the emergency last month came too late and about 90% said it should be extended.

Asked about further spending to support the virus-hit economy, expected to slide back into contraction in the current quarter, Seko said funds from a third extra budget that has just been passed, and reserves from the initial annual budget would be sufficient for the time being.

“If it turns out that from April it’s not enough, I don’t think we’ll hesitate to add more economic measures and an extra budget,” Seko said.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
japan tourism travel spring season school holiday coronavirus yoshihide suga tourists covid-19
app
Close
Japan official says ‘Go To’ campaign in March might support the tourism industry(Twitter/JapanWTravel)
Japan official says ‘Go To’ campaign in March might support the tourism industry(Twitter/JapanWTravel)
travel

Japan official says ‘Go To’ campaign in March might support the tourism industry

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 10:54 AM IST
'There will be demand for travel during the spring school holidays in March, so we should think of doing a ‘Go To’ campaign to properly support the tourism industry': Hiroshige Seko said even as studies indicate that the campaign may have spread the coronavirus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indians, Pakistanis, Nepalese stranded as Hong Kong rejects BN (O) passports(Twitter/winstonetco)
Indians, Pakistanis, Nepalese stranded as Hong Kong rejects BN (O) passports(Twitter/winstonetco)
travel

Indians, Pakistanis, Nepalese stranded as Hong Kong rejects BN (O) passports

ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 10:36 AM IST
Ethnic minorities including Indians, Pakistanis and Nepalese in a fix after Hong Kong rejects British National Overseas passport making them face fresh hurdle in travelling abroad. The move came amid a row between China and Britain over London's citizenship offer for Hong Kong residents
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective masks walk along Via dei Condotti street , in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective masks walk along Via dei Condotti street , in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi/File Photo
travel

Italy awaits return of tourists as Covid restrictions eased, coffee bars reopen

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 10:12 AM IST
After severe curbs over the Christmas and New Year period, two-thirds of Italy was declared a "yellow zone" allowing bars in those less risky areas to serve customers at counters and tables again instead of offering only take-away in plastic cups.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dubai closes bars, limits activities after virus cases spike(Unsplash)
Dubai closes bars, limits activities after virus cases spike(Unsplash)
travel

Dubai closes bars, limits activities after virus cases spike

AP, Dubai
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 07:37 AM IST
  • Because of the rise in the coronavirus cases, on Monday, Dubai announced that they will require test results from all the passengers entering the premises. That is not all even bars have been closed for a month and crowd limits have been put on cinemas, hotels, malls and other destinations
READ FULL STORY
Close
Myanmar shuts down all airports and flights post detention of Aung San Suu Kyi(Pexels)
Myanmar shuts down all airports and flights post detention of Aung San Suu Kyi(Pexels)
travel

Myanmar shuts down all airports and flights post detention of Aung San Suu Kyi

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 06:59 PM IST
US Embassy in Myanmar issues a 'security alert' as the road to the international airport in Yangon, the country's biggest city, was closed on Monday. This came after the shutting down of all passenger flights and airports in lieu of the detention of Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi
READ FULL STORY
Close
The new forecast compares with a loss of between 330 billion yen and 380 billion yen it predicted three months ago.(Unsplash)
The new forecast compares with a loss of between 330 billion yen and 380 billion yen it predicted three months ago.(Unsplash)
travel

Japan Airlines forecasts bigger loss as coronavirus dampens travel demand

Reuters, Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 01:08 PM IST
Japan Airlines on Monday cut its full-year forecast to a record operating loss of 420 billion yen as a surge in coronavirus infections dampened expectations for a recovery in domestic travel.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mexico says tourism could lose USD 782 million(Unsplash)
Mexico says tourism could lose USD 782 million(Unsplash)
travel

Mexico may suffer tourism loss worth USD 782 million as Canada suspends flights

Reuters, Mexico
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 07:26 AM IST
On Sunday, the Tourism Minister of Mexico calculated an estimate and announced that as a result of Canada suspending all flights to the country, there could be 791,000 fewer tourists and a heavy loss to the tourism industry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain opens visa for Hong Kongers allowing them to live and work in UK(REUTERS)
Britain opens visa for Hong Kongers allowing them to live and work in UK(REUTERS)
travel

Britain opens visa for Hong Kongers allowing them to live and work in UK

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 05:24 PM IST
  • Anyone with a British National (Overseas) passport and their dependents can now apply online for a visa allowing them to live and work in the United Kingdom. After five years, they can apply for citizenship.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image(Unsplash)
Representational image(Unsplash)
travel

Must wear masks on public transportation amid coronavirus pandemic: CDC

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 02:55 PM IST
The CDC order takes effect Monday. It states passengers on airplanes, trains, buses, subways, ships, ferries, taxis and ride-shares must wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth while getting on such vehicles, during the ride and while getting off.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Entry with diplomatic and service visas will not be affected, it said.(Unsplash)
Entry with diplomatic and service visas will not be affected, it said.(Unsplash)
travel

China temporarily bars entry of foreigners travelling from Canada

Reuters, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 02:18 PM IST
China has temporarily banned entry of foreign nationals travelling from Canada, even if they hold valid Chinese residence permits for work.
READ FULL STORY
Close
GN Itoo, director of tourism in Kashmir conveyed that rediscovering Kashmir is the need of the hour at present.(Pixabay)
GN Itoo, director of tourism in Kashmir conveyed that rediscovering Kashmir is the need of the hour at present.(Pixabay)
travel

Bollywood producers interact with travel operators to promote tourism in Kashmir

ANI, Srinagar (jammu And Kashmir) [india]
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 10:22 AM IST
Bollywood producers, who are on a four-day tour of the Kashmir valley, interacted with tour and travel operators on Saturday in an attempt to revive film shootings and promote film tourism here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cuba to force travellers to quarantine as virus cases rise(Unsplash)
Cuba to force travellers to quarantine as virus cases rise(Unsplash)
travel

Cuba will now make travellers quarantine to stop the spread of virus

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 07:23 AM IST
On Saturday, Cuba announced that a new set of restrictions will be implemented to stop the further spread of the novel coronavirus. According to these, everyone travelling to Cuba will have to quarantine for some time
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kashmir valley receives snowfall in huge quantities which attracts a good number of tourists.(Unsplash)
Kashmir valley receives snowfall in huge quantities which attracts a good number of tourists.(Unsplash)
travel

Tourist influx increases in Jammu and Kashmir after snowfall

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 06:42 PM IST
Following heavy snowfall, the tourist influx in Jammu and Kashmir has increased now after a lull due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Tourism Establishment Survey will provide data on the industry, including the size of the workforce, pay and revenue and expenditure.(Yahoo)
The Tourism Establishment Survey will provide data on the industry, including the size of the workforce, pay and revenue and expenditure.(Yahoo)
travel

Saudi Arabia to start tracking tourism’s contribution to economy

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 06:20 PM IST
Saudi Arabia’s statistics authority will begin tracking tourism’s contribution to its economic output, according to a statement on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) on Friday said people from countries in its category-C including South Africa, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Ireland, Portugal and the Netherlands would be affected by the travel restrictions. (Unsplash)
The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) on Friday said people from countries in its category-C including South Africa, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Ireland, Portugal and the Netherlands would be affected by the travel restrictions. (Unsplash)
travel

Pakistan extends travel restrictions on six countries including UK till Feb 28

PTI, Islamabad
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 05:08 PM IST
Pakistan has extended the travel restrictions on several countries, including the UK, till February 28 to contain the spread of the deadly variant of the coronavirus amidst a second wave of infections.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP