IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Kargil to be developed as adventure tourism destination: Union minister
Facilities will be created to give training and technical support to people here and empower them adequately to create skilled manpower to serve tourists in the most professional manner, the minister said.(Unsplash)
Facilities will be created to give training and technical support to people here and empower them adequately to create skilled manpower to serve tourists in the most professional manner, the minister said.(Unsplash)
travel

Kargil to be developed as adventure tourism destination: Union minister

The Centre is committed to create international level infrastructure in Ladakh's Kargil district to make it an adventure tourism destination, Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel said on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, Kargil
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:47 PM IST

The Centre is committed to create international level infrastructure in Ladakh's Kargil district to make it an adventure tourism destination, Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel said on Sunday.

Interacting with reporters during his visit to Linkipal Ski Slopes here, he also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has planned to promote adventure tourism in areas which have lot of potential but have remained unexplored due to various reasons.

"Kargil is one among them. The government of India is fully committed to create international level tourism infrastructure in the district so that a feasible environment is created for tourism and employment opportunities," the tourism minister said.

Patel said that after Ladakh became a Union Territory in 2019, he along with a high-level team from the Ministry of Tourism and Culture visited Ladakh to hold meetings with the hill councils of Kargil and Leh to discuss and draw up plans for the development of the tourism sector.

"The Ministry of Home Affairs has opened over 100 peaks for mountaineering in the country for domestic as well as foreign tourists to promote adventure tourism, which also includes several peaks of Kargil district," he said.

Facilities will be created to give training and technical support to people here and empower them adequately to create skilled manpower to serve tourists in the most professional manner, the minister said.

"Regular training and refresher courses will be organised to achieve this goal which would prove a right step in the direction of quality tourism," he said.

Patel also thanked the chief executive councillor of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Kargil, for his assurance to provide land for developing ski slopes at Kargil and said the tourism ministry will provide adequate funds for the development of this area.

The minister was also briefed by experts on the feasibility of opening a skiing and mountaineering institute and creating facilities like ski-lifts at Linkipal Ski Slopes.

Patel directed officers to submit a detailed project report in this regard to the tourism ministry so that work for development of Linkipal Ski Slopes can be started in this summer season once land demarcation and other necessary formalities are fulfilled.

Officers were also directed create basic infrastructure to ensure setting up of initial facilities before going into the whole project.

Patel also stressed that the DPR should be designed in such a way that tourists experience world class snow skiing facilities and hospitality.

During the minister's visit, local skiers put forth their demands for installation of cable cars, construction of a resting room, providing snow grooming machines and snow ski equipment.

Patel also visited the Bodhisattva Maitreya statue and the Shargole Cave Monastery and also interacted with the locals and the folk artistes.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tourism
app
Close
e-paper
President Joe Biden will impose a ban on most non-U.S. citizens entering the country who have recently been in South Africa starting Saturday. (Unsplash)
President Joe Biden will impose a ban on most non-U.S. citizens entering the country who have recently been in South Africa starting Saturday. (Unsplash)
travel

Biden to impose South Africa travel ban to combat new Covid-19 variant

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:06 PM IST
Biden on Monday is also reimposing an entry ban on nearly all non-U.S. travelers who have been in Brazil, the United Kingdom, Ireland and 26 countries in Europe that allow travel across open borders.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bulgaria to make all incoming travellers take Covid-19 tests(Pexels)
Bulgaria to make all incoming travellers take Covid-19 tests(Pexels)
travel

Bulgaria will have all travellers entering the country take Covid-19 test

Reuters, Sofia
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 04:38 PM IST
On Monday, the health minister of Bulgaria announced that they will make all the travellers coming in the country, take a Covid-19 test in order to curb the spread of the new strain of coronavirus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Foreign tourist arrivals into Thailand plunged to the lowest level in at least 12 years after the country closed its borders to contain the coronavirus outbreak, with a resurgence in infections now undermining efforts to reopen the industry.(Unsplash)
Foreign tourist arrivals into Thailand plunged to the lowest level in at least 12 years after the country closed its borders to contain the coronavirus outbreak, with a resurgence in infections now undermining efforts to reopen the industry.(Unsplash)
travel

Thai Tourist Arrivals at Decade Low as New Wave Clouds Outlook

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 02:36 PM IST
Foreign tourist arrivals into Thailand plunged to the lowest level in at least 12 years after the country closed its borders to contain the coronavirus outbreak, with a resurgence in infections now undermining efforts to reopen the industry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
No other community cases had been reported since the woman's case was disclosed on Sunday and authorities said the source of the infection was probably a fellow returnee at the quarantine facility.(Unsplash)
No other community cases had been reported since the woman's case was disclosed on Sunday and authorities said the source of the infection was probably a fellow returnee at the quarantine facility.(Unsplash)
travel

New Zealand confirms first Covid case in months, sparking Australia travel halt

Reuters, Wellington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 01:29 PM IST
New Zealand on Monday confirmed its first case of Covid-19 in the community in months in a 56-year-old woman, but said close contacts of the recently returned traveller had so far tested negative.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prahlad Patel at Kargil's Mulbekh Monastery(ANI)
Prahlad Patel at Kargil's Mulbekh Monastery(ANI)
travel

Prahlad Patel visits Kargil to promote tourism, encourage local talent

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 12:22 PM IST
Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Culture and Tourism Prahlad Patel visited Kargil to take part in various events to encourage tourism, promote adventure, winter sports and local talent.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for R-Day, restricts traffic on these roads(File Photo)
Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for R-Day, restricts traffic on these roads(File Photo)
travel

Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for R-Day, restricts traffic on these roads

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 08:23 AM IST
As per the Delhi Police's traffic advisory, vehicular movement on these roads leading to the route of the parade and tableaux will be restricted
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Farmers participate in a tractor rally to protest against the newly passed farm bills, on a highway on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Farmers participate in a tractor rally to protest against the newly passed farm bills, on a highway on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo(REUTERS)
travel

Haryana issues travel advisory ahead of farmer's tractor parade on Republic Day

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 07:53 AM IST
In view of the security and traffic arrangements for Republic Day and the proposed tractor parade, Haryana Police has issued a travel advisory hinting at disruptions in vehicular movement on the national highway from Karnal and Rohtak towards Delhi during January 25-27
READ FULL STORY
Close
A traveler wears a mask as she walks through Terminal 3 at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago.(AP File Photo )
A traveler wears a mask as she walks through Terminal 3 at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago.(AP File Photo )
world news

US won’t relax travel restrictions as Donald Trump had planned

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 12:41 PM IST
The latest ban would prevent most non-US citizens from entry if they have recently been in South Africa, where a new strain of the virus has been identified.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Flight operations resumed at the Srinagar airport on Sunday, a day after they were suspended in the wake of snowfall in the Kashmir valley, officials said.(Yahoo)
Flight operations resumed at the Srinagar airport on Sunday, a day after they were suspended in the wake of snowfall in the Kashmir valley, officials said.(Yahoo)
travel

Flight operations resume at Srinagar airport

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 01:27 PM IST
Flight operations resumed at the Srinagar airport on Sunday, a day after they were suspended in the wake of snowfall in the Kashmir valley, officials said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dutch airline KLM will keep operating long haul flights, including for vaccine distribution, after agreeing with the government on softer demands for returning air crews to carry out rapid Covid-19 tests.(Reuters)
Dutch airline KLM will keep operating long haul flights, including for vaccine distribution, after agreeing with the government on softer demands for returning air crews to carry out rapid Covid-19 tests.(Reuters)
travel

KLM to keep long haul flights as Covid testing demands are softened

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 12:57 PM IST
Dutch airline KLM will keep operating long haul flights, including for vaccine distribution, after agreeing with the government on softer demands for returning air crews to carry out rapid Covid-19 tests.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Airline operations resumed at Sikkim's only airport at Pakyong near Gangtok on Saturday.(ANI)
Airline operations resumed at Sikkim's only airport at Pakyong near Gangtok on Saturday.(ANI)
travel

Flight operations resume at Sikkim's Pakyong Airport after 18 months

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 12:21 PM IST
Airline operations at Sikkim's only airport at Pakyong, near Gangtok, resumed on Saturday after a gap of almost 18 months.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tunisia extends curfew as Covid-19 'at a critical juncture', bans protests(Twitter/TheMosaicRooms)
Tunisia extends curfew as Covid-19 'at a critical juncture', bans protests(Twitter/TheMosaicRooms)
travel

Tunisia extends curfew as Covid-19 'at a critical juncture', bans protests

AP
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 07:48 AM IST
  • Amid rising Covid-19 cases which are also among the highest rates in Africa, Tunisia announces new restrictions and bans protests that erupted soon after the new lockdown measures were announced
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image(Unsplash)
Representational image(Unsplash)
travel

Coronavirus: Doctors say 'don't talk on public transport'

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 10:52 PM IST
French doctors have new advice to slow the spread of the virus: stop talking on public transport.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Boris Johnson told a news conference on Friday that the UK may need to implement further measures to protect its borders from new variants of Covid-19.(Unsplash)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson told a news conference on Friday that the UK may need to implement further measures to protect its borders from new variants of Covid-19.(Unsplash)
travel

Britain to discuss tighter travel restrictions -BBC

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 04:59 PM IST
British ministers are to discuss on Monday further tightening travel restrictions, the BBC reported on Saturday, adding that people arriving in the country could be required to quarantine in hotels.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Norway imposes strictest measures to curb new Covid-19 variant, locks down Oslo(Unsplash)
Norway imposes strictest measures to curb new Covid-19 variant, locks down Oslo(Unsplash)
travel

Norway imposes strictest measures to curb new Covid-19 variant, locks down Oslo

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 04:07 PM IST
  • Imposing the strictest measures ever since the coronavirus outbreak last year, Norway closes down shops, cinemas, restaurants and churches and bans alcohol service until January 31
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP