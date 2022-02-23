Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Kaziranga national park to be partially closed during President Kovind's visit
travel

Kaziranga national park to be partially closed during President Kovind's visit

  • President Kovind will be on a three-day visit to Assam from February 25 to 27 and will also inaugurate a year-long celebration of the 400th birth anniversary of Lachit Borphukan.
President Kovind will be on a three-day visit to Assam from February 25 to 27 and will also inaugurate a year-long celebration of the 400th birth anniversary of Lachit Borphukan.(File Image)
President Kovind will be on a three-day visit to Assam from February 25 to 27 and will also inaugurate a year-long celebration of the 400th birth anniversary of Lachit Borphukan.(File Image)
Published on Feb 23, 2022 08:47 PM IST
Copy Link
ANI |

Kaziranga national park will be partially closed from February 26 to 27 in view of the proposed visit of President Ram Nath Kovind to the national park, said Kaziranga national park officials under the Eastern Assam wildlife division on Tuesday.

The official statement issued by the Kaziranga national park reads, "In view of the proposed visit of the President of India to Kaziranga national park... all tourist activities including elephant safari and jeep safari will be closed with effect from February 26 morning to forenoon of February 27 in Western Range, Bagori and Kaziranga Range Kohora. The tourist activities in Burapahar and Agoratoli will remain open as usual."

President Kovind will be on a three-day visit to Assam from February 25 to 27 and will also inaugurate a year-long celebration of the 400th birth anniversary of Lachit Borphukan. 

Follow more stories on &lt;strong&gt;Facebook &lt;/strong&gt;and &lt;strong&gt;Twitter&lt;/strong&gt;

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kaziranga national park kaziranga ram nath kovind travel tourism assam + 4 more
Close Story
Trending Topics to Follow
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 23, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out