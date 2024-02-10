 Malawi in Africa waives visa for 79 countries in tourism push | Travel - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Lifestyle / Travel / Malawi in Africa waives visa for 79 countries in tourism push

Malawi in Africa waives visa for 79 countries in tourism push

AFP | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz
Feb 10, 2024 08:19 PM IST

By eliminating visa requirements for 79 key source markets globally, Malawi in Africa boosts tourism and signals that it is open for business

In a bid to boost tourism, Malawi has lifted visa requirements for visitors from 79 countries, President Lazarus Chakwera told Parliament on Friday.

Malawi in Africa waives visa for 79 countries in tourism push (Photo by Twitter/fumikayi1)
Malawi in Africa waives visa for 79 countries in tourism push (Photo by Twitter/fumikayi1)

Tourism is the third-largest source of foreign currency in the impoverished southern African nation, after tobacco and tea -- but the sector is underperforming, Chakwera, said.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

"Chief among the factors contributing to this is our country's accessibility, which is why we have implemented the visa waiver program," he added.

The United States, Britain, France, China, Russia and members of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), a regional bloc, are among the countries benefiting from the exemption.

Tourism Minister Vera Kamtukule told AFP that onerous visa requirements had been throttling the country's potential -- and caused complaints.

"Our strategy is to attract investments in agriculture, tourism, and mining," Kamtukule said.

"By eliminating visa requirements for our key source markets globally, we are signalling that Malawi is open for business."

Home to abundant wildlife, including elephants, hippos and crocodiles, the landlocked nation is partially covered by the waters of Lake Malawi, Africa's third-largest freshwater lake.

Renowned for its crystal-clear waters, sandy beaches and diverse marine life, the lake is listed as a World Heritage site by UN culture agency UNESCO.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On