Milind Soman, ‘at 14000 ft above sea level’, treks in beautiful Ladakh

Milind Soman is our fitness goal. The actor keeps setting the fitness bar higher for us, one post at a time. Be it showing how to work out at home with minimal props, to acing fitness goals with wife Ankita Konwar accompanying her, his fitness diaries are inspo for us. The actor also occasionally keeps taking us inside his travel diaries. Milind and Ankita recently visited the mystic terrains of Egypt and shared the glimpses of their travel album with their fans on Instagram. From sitting by the Red Sea and engaging in sweet nothings to trekking a hill to visit an ancient monastery, they did it all and lived it up in the country.

Milind celebrated Ankita’s birthday recently in the most beautiful way possible – they trekked in beautiful Ladakh. The actor shared a glimpse of their Ladakh diaries on his Instagram profile a day back and showed us how it is done. In the picture, Milind can be seen sitting by rocks lined in the backdrop. Dressed in a grey T-shirt and blue denims, Milind can be seen wearing slippers and tinted shades and looking away from the camera. In the backdrop, the stunning mountains of Ladakh can be seen lined up. With the picture, Milind also spoke about the beautiful experience he had in Ladakh - “Trekking at 14000 ft above sea level in beautiful, spiritual Ladakh, in front of a wall with stones inscribed with Om mani padme hum, the truth lies in your heart,” read his caption. Take a look:

Milind celebrated Ankita’s birthday at 17000 ft above the sea level. He shared a loved-up picture of themselves and wrote a warm birthday wish for his wife - “My sweetheart, I know you had a Happy Birthday yesterday, I was there! And what an amazing and beautiful start to your new year at 17000ft above sea level. I love you more every year. Wishing that all the good and wonderful things that you have dreamt of, come true, you are the best.”

Milind’s Ladakh diaries are giving us all the inspo to plan our next trek. BRB, busy with planning the itinerary.