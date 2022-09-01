Milind Soman wishes wife Ankita Konwar on her birthday, poses with her at 17,000 feet

Milind Soman has wished his wife Ankita Konwar on the occasion of her birthday and also shared pictures with her as they posed together at the height of 17,000 feet above sea level. Milind's caption for his birthday special post suggested they visited the Kongmaru La pass, Ladakh. (Also read: Milind Soman reveals his secret to fitness with just 10-15 mins of daily workout)

Clad in jeans and jacket, Milind also sported an Assamese gamusha for the pictures. Ankita wore a yellow-jacket and blue lowers in the images. They hugged each other in one of the pictures while Milind sat with arms around her legs in another as Ankita Konwar stood nearby.

He shared the pictures and wrote, "My sweetheart, I know you had a Happy Birthday yesterday, I was there !!! And what an amazing and beautiful start to your new year at 17000ft above sea level I love you more every year Wishing that all the good and wonderful things that you have dreamt of, come true, you are the best #staycrazy #kongmarula." She replied, "17000 feet is even better with you."

Ankita had earlier told Humans of Bombay about her first meeting with Milind. She met him in a Chennai hotel lobby when she was coping with the tragic death of her boyfriend. She had reservations against falling in love again, but stayed in touch with him and they ended up dating for five years after that. Soon, Milind and Ankita got married in 2018. They first went for a a traditional wedding in Alibaug and then had a barefoot wedding under a waterfall in Spain.

Milind will soon be seen as Sam Manekshaw in Kangana Ranaut's ambitious project, Emergency. She plays the role of former Indian prime minister Indira Gandhi in the film that she is also directing.

