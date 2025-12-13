Namita Thapar’s Goa vacation photos prove she knows how to truly switch off

Namita Thapar, executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticalsopens and Shark Tank judge, recently took off to Goa for a vacation and her photos are giving us pure travel goals. In the first frame, she stands at the entrance of a charming Goan home, framed by greenery and a wooden gate. Dressed casually in a loose white shirt and shorts, barefoot on the brick pathway. It gives a glimpse of the rest of her vacation, unhurried and far removed from studio lights and long workdays. From quiet beach walks to relaxed resort moments, Namita Thapar's Goa vacation photos capture a much-needed pause.(Instagram/namitathapar)

Namita Thapar's poolside pauses and slow mornings

The next image is of a top-down poolside still life. It shows a book, sunglasses, a drink, a glass of juice and a skincare product resting beside clear blue water. There is no person in the frame, but the message is clear: this trip is about slowing down.

In another indoor photo, Namita is seen leaning against a café-style counter, dressed in a neutral-toned co-ord set, focused on her plate.

Open lawns, sunlight and beach walks

One of the standout outdoor shots shows Namita walking across a wide green lawn dotted with tall palm trees. She is dressed in a breezy green outfit. Another photo captures her walking along the shoreline, waves rolling in behind her. The frame is minimal, with the clear sky and sand reflecting her silhouette, making it one of the most peaceful images in the set.

Relaxed style, indoors and out

The remaining photos give us a peek into her leisure time. In one, Namita lounges on a sunbed surrounded by dense tropical plants, wrapped in a blue robe, eyes closed, soaking in the quiet. In another, she poses indoors wearing a red co-ord set. The final image shows her seated on a built-in bench by large windows, reading quietly, dressed in soft, neutral layers.

Sharing the photos, Namita wrote, “Goa is a vibe, an emotion. I was exhausted with Shark Tank 12 hour shoots & this trip was the perfect escape!”

The Goa getaway shows a vacation built on rest and breathing space.