5 unique Christmas celebration traditions from across the world: Guatemala’s devil burning to Iceland’s Yule Lads

Christmas is celebrated in many unique ways across the world. It is not only about a Christmas tree or Santa Claus. In Guatemala, people burn the devil to cleanse their homes and welcome good fortune. The streets glow with bonfires and lively gatherings. In Iceland, the playful Yule Lads visit children. Each lad has a distinct personality and brings small gifts. Their arrival creates excitement throughout the festive season. These traditions show how cultures shape Christmas in their own style. They make the festival richer. They also remind us that celebration can look different, yet feel equally joyful. Festive traditions around the world bring joy and cultural charm.(Pexels)

We will take you on a wonderful ride understanding and celebrating the 5 different Christmas traditions from across the world.

Iceland’s magical festive folklore

Christmas in Iceland is filled with folklore and bright traditions. The Yule Lads, a group of mischievous brothers, visit children one by one in the days before Christmas. Each lad leaves small treats in shoes placed on windowsills. Families enjoy cosy gatherings, festive lights and warm meals. The season also features the Yule Cat, a mythical creature that encourages people to wear new clothes. These customs make Icelandic Christmas magical.

Japan’s charming festive twist

Christmas in Japan is cheerful and distinctly modern. Cities sparkle with bright illuminations and couples often treat Christmas Eve as a romantic occasion. A unique tradition is enjoying KFC for Christmas dinner, a practice that began in the 1970s and became a nationwide favourite. Families place advance orders for festive KFC buckets. People also enjoy a classic Christmas cake topped with cream and strawberries. The celebration is fun, warm and culturally unique.

Indonesia’s culturally rich Christmas traditions

Christmas in Indonesia blends faith with long-preserved local traditions. Though the nation is predominantly Muslim, its Christian communities celebrate with rich cultural flair. In North Sumatra, the Batak people observe Marbinda, sacrificing an animal and sharing the feast to honour kinship. In Bali, homes feature penjor bamboo poles and families practise Ngejot by gifting homemade dishes. Jakarta keeps the Rabo-Rabo tradition alive, with singing, dancing and joyful neighbourly visits.

Guatemala’s fiery festive tradition

Christmas in Guatemala features the striking tradition of La Quema del Diablo, or the Burning of the Devil. On December 7, families clean their homes and burn a devil-shaped effigy along with old rubbish to banish bad spirits and welcome good fortune. The streets glow with bonfires, music and community gatherings. The season continues with midnight mass, fireworks and family feasts, creating a vibrant, meaningful celebration.

Greece’s festive boat tradition

Christmas in Greece blends faith, folklore and old‑world charm. Colourful wooden boats, known as karavaki, are lit up as festive icons, reflecting Greece’s maritime heritage. On Christmas eve, children go from home to home singing traditional carols called Kalanda, playing triangles or drums. Homes fill with the scent of honeyed biscuits like melomakarona (traditional Greek Christmas cookies), while families bake Christopsomo (Christ’s bread) for a symbolic feast. The holiday continues through Epiphany, mixing sacred ritual with joyful communal celebration.

