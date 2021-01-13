IND USA
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday directed officials to develop the Chandrabhaga and Talsari beach with world class amenities to attract more domestic and foreign tourists.
travel

Odisha to develop Chandrabhaga & Talsari beach

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday directed officials to develop the Chandrabhaga and Talsari beach with world class amenities to attract more domestic and foreign tourists.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 11:06 AM IST

The Puri beach in the state has recently got the 'Blue Flag'certification. The tag is given to environment-friendly and clean beaches, equipped with amenities of international standards for tourists

Patnaik issued the directions to develop the two beaches while chairing a high-level meeting here on the implementation of two ambitious plan. He said that state government has given priority to tourism development in order to attract more domestic and foreign tourists.

The chief minister told the officials to develop one kilometre area at Chandrabhaga in Puri-Konark beach. This beach should include facilities like water-sports, recreation, cycle track, pavement, wooden track by the beach, space for children's activity centre, podium to enjoy sunrise and adventure sports and other facilities in the master plan to be prepared for the purpose.

Patnaik also directed the officials to prepare a waste management system, landscaping and solar lighting along with ensuring participation of local people of Chandrabhaga.

The chief minister further directed them to develop an area of 2.4 kilometre at Talsari beach in Balasore district and to encourage construction of standard and budget hotels there.

Besides, there shall be a pavilion, kiosk, amphitheatres, restaurants and art and craft plaza to attract tourists, he added.

Official sources said that the state government has set a target to complete the projects by October 2021.

This apart, Patnaik has also directed officials to look into the prospects to develop other beaches in Puri and Ganjam districts.

The chief minister thanked the Puri district administration and the tourism department for their efforts which helped the Puri beach get the Blue Flag certification.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

