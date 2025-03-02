Only meetings on work trips? Make the most of your time and explore places with these smart travel tips

One of the perks of business travel is visiting a whole new city. In hindsight, it's even more upsetting when you are stuck with presentations, client meetings, and the usual deadline chase. But don't just cave in to the disappointment and let go of your wish to explore the place. Even the busiest work trips can double as opportunities to explore new places, meet new people, and so much more. With a balanced approach, one can maintain both work commitments and personal travel goals as well. Work trips don't have to be boring.(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Vikash Kejriwal, COO of SKIL Travel, shared some helpful tips on how one can make the most out of their work trips. They include everything, from how to adeptly integrate travel with work to planning itineraries.

These are the travelling tips Vikas shared:

Plan a smart itinerary

A well-planned itinerary can help you balance work commitments with networking and travel. Spend some time researching your destination prior to visiting the said location. Don’t forget to allow additional time for leisurely discussions over coffee or lunch. Also, organise your schedule in such a way that you don’t have to rush from one meeting to another. Give yourself some buffer time to explore or connect with local experts in a more relaxed setting. A smart itinerary ensures you’re not just in town for work, but also using this opportunity to expand your network and gain new perspectives.

Opt for local restaurants and hangout spots

Meeting at local cafes instead of formal boardrooms makes a work trip more enriching.(Shutterstock)

Business travellers often opt for hotel restaurants or conference venues, and end up missing out on the local cultural scene. Instead, venture out and look into the city’s best eateries, cafes and social hotspots. Local restaurants and popular hangout spots offer a more casual environment to meet with industry professionals, potential clients or even other business visitors. People are more likely to open up over lunch than in a formal meeting room.

Go for local transportation

There’s nothing better than getting a feel for a city by living it the way the locals do. Using public transport, like the metro, buses, trams, could lead to unexpected conversations and spontaneous networking possibilities as well. Striking up a conversation with someone during your travel may introduce you to people from different industries or backgrounds, allowing you to gain knowledge of the city’s work culture. Not only that, using local transportation is often less expensive and gives you a chance to explore hidden gems you might otherwise miss.

Take meetings out of the boardroom

If the setting allows, suggest moving the meeting to a more engaging environment. Maybe a local restaurant, an outdoor café or a heritage venue that represents the city’s culture. This creates a more comfortable atmosphere and helps break away from the formalities, which makes it easier to build a lasting connection.

Stay updated on the latest bleisure travel trends

The concept of “Bleisure” (which is, business + leisure) travel is gaining popularity, as more professionals wish to combine work trips with some personal time to go out and explore the world. Many organisations now encourage employees to extend their stay in a city or take advantage of remote work options whilst travelling. Before your vacation, check if your workplace allows bleisure travel. This might entail coming a day early or staying a little longer to explore the place at a slower pace.

Explore between meetings and conferences

One of the most common mistakes made by business travelers is failing to make good use of their leisure time. Instead of heading straight back to your room after a meeting, find out if there are interesting attractions nearby to stop by. Look up cultural landmarks, parks, or local attractions that are within walking distance of your conference venue.

Micro-Touring

Traveling to the local market will help in understanding the culture more.(Shutterstock)

If your schedule doesn’t allow for extended sightseeing excursions, micro-touring is the way to go. Instead of waiting for a free afternoon, plan brief, meaningful activities into your day.

Here’s an example:

Take a morning walk through a local market or historical district.

Have lunch at a local eatery.

End your day with a relaxing evening stroll in a nearby park or waterfront area.

To sum up, based on the suggestions shared by Vikas, making the most out of your business trip takes a little bit of effort, but at the end of the day it's all worth it. Even the busiest work trips can become the most invigorating travel experiences by approaching this with the concept of bleisure, as explained by Vikas. After all, a work trip doesn’t have to be all work and no play as it can also be an opportunity to broaden your horizons and experience new things.

