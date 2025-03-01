Airbnb's top trending destinations for 2025 spring revealed: What is this new 'soft' and 'slow' travel trend?

Airbnb's 2025 spring travel trends revealed two key trends emerging this season. First, solo travel is on the rise, with individuals specifically focused on soft travel or slower-paced trips that prioritise leisure and wellbeing. The second trend sees travellers taking the literal approach to soft travel by bringing their furry friends along for the adventure. Also read | 'Sleep divorce’ is new travel trend: Why couples are choosing to ‘break up’ at bedtime while on vacation Trending destinations this spring include vibrant cultural hubs and picturesque coastal towns, from Ubatuba, Brazil to Basel, Switzerland. (Representative picture: Freepik)

These trends highlight a shift towards more mindful, immersive, and comfortable travel experiences. As per the Airbnb report, there has been a 90 percent growth in solo searches for spring travel, and 17 nights is the average trip length for spring solo travellers.

Interstingly, there is a 40 percent increase in searches for trips with pets this spring by solo travelers. Moreover, trending destinations this spring include vibrant cultural hubs and picturesque coastal towns, from Ubatuba, Brazil to Basel, Switzerland.

Everything you need to know about soft travel trend

1. Prioritising comfort: Travelers are seeking comfortable, homey accommodations that feel like a warm hug.

2. Cosy amenities: Guests are looking for amenities like fireplaces, hot tubs, and plush bedding to enhance their relaxation experience.

3. Wellness-focused stays: Travellers are booking stays that offer wellness activities like yoga, meditation, and spa treatments.

Everything to know about slow travel trend

1. Immersive experiences: Travellers want to truly experience local cultures, trying new foods, drinks, and activities.

2. Off-the-beaten-path destinations: Guests are seeking unique, lesser-known destinations that offer authentic experiences.

3. Sustainable tourism: Travellers are prioritising eco-friendly accommodations, transportation, and activities to reduce their environmental impact.

Other trends

1. Family travel: Multigenerational family travel is on the rise, with grandparents, parents, and kids travelling together.

2. Pet-friendly stays: More travellers are bringing their furry friends along, seeking pet-friendly accommodations.

3. Digital detox: Some travellers are seeking digital detox experiences, where they can disconnect from technology and recharge.