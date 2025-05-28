Philippines now visa-free for Indian passport holders: 5 islands you must visit here if you have 14 days

In the long list of countries offering Indian passport holders visa-free entry, the Philippines is the latest nation to introduce the benefit for Indian travellers. The Embassy of the Philippines in New Delhi said that Indian visitors can now benefit from two types of short-term visa-free entry, each with distinct eligibility requirements. Indian visitors travelling to the Philippines can now benefit from two types of short-term visa-free entry. (Shutterstock)

Where to travel in the Philippines?

With the new rule allowing Indian individuals a free 14-day visa-free stay, many tourists will be flying to the Philippines to enjoy its pristine beaches, clear blue waters, and vibrant sea life. In a video shared on Instagram in January, Mélanie Ba, a travel influencer and content creator, shared the five islands you must visit in the Philippines if you had only 14 days on your hand. She made the list after travelling around the country for 3 months. Here are the beaches she suggested:

Balabac: According to the influencer, stay on this underrated island for 4 days. It is the southernmost island of Palawan and boasts breathtaking beaches, unspoiled islands, and turquoise waters. It is also often referred to as the Maldives of the Philippines.

Coron: Stay here for 3 days. Over the years, Coron has gained popularity among tourists for its natural landscapes, pristine waters, and historical significance. One of the most popular attractions among divers is the World War II-era shipwrecks.

Bohol: Spend 2 days in Bohol. Known for its coral reefs and unusual geological formations, notably the Chocolate Hills (a geological formation of over 1,200 perfectly cone-shaped hills and the Philippine Tarsier, this island is quite popular among tourists, especially divers.

Leyte: Stay in Leyte for 2 days as you immerse in the history and dip your toes in pristine waters at stunning beaches like Sambawan Island and Kalanggaman Island.

Siargao: Spend 3 days in Siargao, enjoying surfing, sipping cocktails on the beach, and laid-back days under the sun. It is also known as the Surfing Capital of the Philippines.

Lastly, she stated that, “I'd leave out El Nido, which is the most crowded and yet less beautiful than Coron and Balabac in my opinion. From white sandy beaches to turquoise lagoons, with secret spots far from the crowds, this itinerary is designed to give you an unforgettable experience, even with little time.”

Two types of visas for Indian travellers

Indian nationals will be offered two types of visas:

They will be allowed a visa-free stay in the Philippines for 14 days exclusively for tourism purposes. This short-term entry option is non-extendable and cannot be converted into any other visa category. Their passport should be valid for at least six months beyond the stay, proof of confirmed accommodation (such as hotel bookings), evidence of sufficient funds to cover expenses during the stay, a confirmed return ticket, and no negative immigration history in the Philippines.

They can also get a 30-day visa-free entry if they hold a valid visa or permanent residency from AJACSSUK countries such as Australia, Japan, America, Canada, Schengen states, and Singapore. The same documentation requirements apply as with the standard visa-free entry.

What if you want to extend your stay over 14 days? For those Indian nationals, you can apply for an e-Visa.