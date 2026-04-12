Planning an April getaway? Andaman to Manali, check out top 7 summer destinations in India to beat the heat

April is widely celebrated as a peak blooming month and blesses some of the destinations in India with stunning scenery worth exploring. If you are planning an April getaway with your friends or family, then you can consider these seven stunning destinations suggested by content creator Suraj on his Instagram page (exploree_with_suraj) in a post dated April 9, 2026. These places offer spring vibes, adventure, and nature at its best. Here’s the list of destinations you can explore.

From Andaman to Manali, these seven destinations in India are perfect for your April getaway.(Unsplash)

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1. Ladakh

If you are someone who loves snowy landscapes, road trips, and surreal views, Ladakh is the place to be. From stunning high-altitude landscapes to iconic spots like Pangong Lake, Nubra Valley, and the Zanskar Valley, Ladakh never fails to delight travellers with its wonders. You can also visit Leh Palace, Shanti Stupa, and ancient monasteries such as Hemis and Thiksey. For adventure seekers, Khardung La Pass, Magnetic Hill, and Tso Moriri are the perfect places to explore.

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{{^usCountry}} 2. Kashmir {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Kashmir {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Kashmir, ‘Heaven on Earth,’ is another perfect destination to visit in the month of April. April blesses Kashmir with colourful tulip blooms that will make you feel like an otherworldly place. From the Tulip garden in Srinagar to Gulmarg Gondola rides, lush valleys of Pahalgam to shikara rides on Dal lake, Kashmir is all about surreal beauty. 3. Kerala {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kashmir, ‘Heaven on Earth,’ is another perfect destination to visit in the month of April. April blesses Kashmir with colourful tulip blooms that will make you feel like an otherworldly place. From the Tulip garden in Srinagar to Gulmarg Gondola rides, lush valleys of Pahalgam to shikara rides on Dal lake, Kashmir is all about surreal beauty. 3. Kerala {{/usCountry}}

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Kerala, ‘The god’s Own Country,’ offers a pleasant escape into hill stations and vibrant wildlife. From tea-garden in Munnar to the tranquil Wayanad, pine forests in Vagamon, to the scenic wildlife region of Thekkady, and backwater experiences in Alleppey and Kumarakom, Kerala never fails to mesmerise with its beauty.

Kerala, ‘The god’s Own Country,’ offers a pleasant escape into hill stations and vibrant wildlife. (Unsplash)

4. Manali

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Manali offers a perfect blend of spring flowers and pleasant weather in April. You can visit Solang Valley, Atal Tunnel and Sissu, Hadimba Temple, Jogini Waterfall, and the Mall Road to make your trip memorable and adventurous.

5. Andaman and Nicobar Islands

For all the water babies, Andaman and Nicobar is your heaven. You can enjoy pleasant weather while soaking in the views at Radhanagar Beach on Havelock Island. Cellular jail in Port Blair, snorkelling and scuba diving in crystal clear water are some of the once-in-a-lifetime experiences that you can savour in Andaman.

You can enjoy pleasant weather while soaking in the views at Radhanagar Beach on Havelock Island. (Unsplash)

6. Kaziranga National Park

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If wildlife exploration is on your bucket list, then you should explore Kaziranga National Park in Assam. You can enjoy jeep safaris in the central and western zones while spotting one-horned rhinos, tigers, and wild buffalo.

7. Rishikesh

The last destination on this list is Rishikesh, the yoga capital of India. From river rafting in the holy Ganga to enjoying the surreal Himalayan views, Rishikesh is a perfect spiritual escape you can plan in April.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. This article is for informational purposes only.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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