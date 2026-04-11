Top 10 travel trends in 2026: From AI powered home to trips as litmus test for relationships

Travel continues to dominate bucket lists and is unlikely to lose its appeal anytime soon, as it is an innate human impulse to be curious and explore. The unknown has always enticed us, so it is only natural that travel is here to stay as long as humans exist. As times change, so do patterns and behaviours. Every year, new trends emerge, offering a glimpse into how itineraries and travel-related plans are likely to be shaped.



ALSO READ: Before you book your next trip, try these 3 simple hacks to save time and money: From packing light to smarter planning Know what trends are set to dominate this year. (Picture credit: Freepik) For 2026, too, there are several forecasts based on emerging travel patterns and evolving traveller behaviour. Booking.com's 10th edition of Travel Prediction offers a glimpse into what lies ahead, highlighting a move towards ultra-personalised journeys that reflect ‘individual quirks, goals and passions.’ As a result, it is less about ‘vibe-checking’ with others and a deeper ‘me-check’ where identity takes centre stage in how people choose to travel. Here are some of the trends, based on findings from Booking.com’s research conducted among 29,000 travellers across 33 countries and territories. 1. Romantsy retreats

Destinations that look straight out of a fairytale book are chosen. (Picture credit: Freepik)

Love the fictional worlds in your storybooks, games, and movies? Every reader fantasises about stepping inside the book they are reading. What if you could actually do it, by travelling to fantasy-inspired destinations including castles, medieval feasts and role-playing experiences that are also romantic in nature? Here, the experience takes priority over the usual checklist-style sightseeing. 91 per cent of Indian travellers say they would be interested in visiting a destination inspired by romance, signalling a growing appetite for travel that blends fantasy and storytelling. 2. Humanoid homes The contradiction of the human mind is strange to understand, almost a paradox, because as much as people romanticise the past through fantasy, imagining running through castles in flowing gowns, like in the romance books, they are equally drawn to futuristic sci-fi experience. Today, travellers are choosing vacation homes that are high-tech, including humanoid helpers such as cleaning bots and robotic chefs. 94 per cent are open to booking a robotic-enhanced home. 3. Turbulence test

Couples check their compatibility on trips. (Picture credit: Freepik )

You either return from a trip stronger or never talk again. Yes, trips are now becoming litmus tests for partners, friends, or even colleagues, checking compatibility on a trip to understand real-life dynamics. Things may look good on paper, but travel is where they are truly tested, often surfacing as the ultimate compatibility check. This includes travelling to remote locations to observe how they respond to distress. 88 per cent of Indian travellers are open to taking a trip with a potential partner, colleague or new friend specifically to see how well they click, making travel a revealing test of real-world compatibility. Many things are observed, from how they respond to budget limits to how they take the lead. Trips are where ‘teamwork’ is tested. 4. Shelf-ie souvenirs

Tourists bring kitchenware back as souvenirs. (Picture credit: Freepik)

Travellers continue to showcase their affinity for souvenirs, displaying them at home on shelves. But these souvenirs are no longer limited to fridge magnets, as travellers are now bringing back edible and design-led treasures that turn everyday kitchens into showcases of golden culture. This includes design-led kitchenware or pantry items, such as hand-painted spice jars and tins of artisan olive oil that also work as decor. 5. Roadtrip rewired

Carpooling is becoming more common. (Picture credit: Freepik)

Road trips are expected to see a shift as spontaneity becomes the defining factor. No longer limited to family and friends, they now also include new companions met along the way, with 97 per cent of Indian travellers open to carpooling on vacation. Road trips are set to become more flexible, social, and experience-focused, focusing as much on the journey and connection made en route as on the destination itself. 6. Destined-ations With zodiac signs and tarot readings becoming more mainstream in pop culture, the youth are shaping their destinations around mystical practices so they feel more ‘spiritually aligned.’ This includes that if there's a horoscope warning, they are likely to reconsider their trips or move them around. Some may even time their trips with moon phases or solstices or visit ‘energy-rich’ sites. 7. Glow-cations Wellness-related travel is set to further evolve into hyper-personalised skincare-centric trips. This includes destinations that offer skin-specific treatments or resorts with spa, thermal rituals, AI diagnostics, sleep optimisation and more. 8. Hushed hobbies

Hobbies like fishing are being added to itineraries. (Picture credit: Freepik)