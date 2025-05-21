Pre-travel check-ups to insurance and forex tips: An essential guide for senior travellers

With more financial freedom, better health, and a passion for exploring the world on their own terms, seniors are rewriting the travel rulebook. Far from being passive tourists, the silver generation is now looking for more personalised trips and are ready to experience rich cultures, gourmet cuisines, and unforgettable experiences like never before. Such is the demand for silver tourism that it is estimated to generate $520 billion by 2030, as per UNWTO. Also read | 3.3 lakh Indians visited Turkey in 2024 but now they are turning to Greece, Kazakhstan, Georgia amid boycott calls Top 10 safe and easy international destinations for Indian senior travellers include Singapore, Dubai and Maldives. (Freepik)

Travel has become more than sightseeing, it’s about making memories with loved ones. Around 70 percent of senior travellers prefer family vacations, while 33 percent seniors are choosing couple getaways to relive the magic of their honeymoon or to embark on new adventures. Comfort is the buzzword and senior travellers are no longer hesitant to invest in experiences that offer comfort and ease. With an Average Ticket Size (ATS) of ₹3.6 lakhs — 45 percent higher than the typical ATS of ₹2.5 lakhs — seniors are opting for premium, all-inclusive travel packages.

Hari Ganapathy, co-founder, Pickyourtrail, an international travel platform that has redefined holidays for the past 10 years, shares essential tips for silver travellers before they embark on a holiday.

Health first: schedule a pre-travel check-up

Before you pack, schedule a visit to your doctor to ensure you are fit for travel, especially if you are heading to high altitudes or extreme climates. Carry a list of medications, a basic first-aid kit, and digital copies of prescriptions on your phone or cloud storage. Use a labeled weekly pill organiser instead of loose pills, and pack an extra week’s worth in a separate bag. For certain health conditions, ask your doctor for a travel letter to help with immigration or emergencies.

Rest easy: plan for comfort and recovery time

Choose accommodations that offer comfort features like elevators, walk-in showers, and proximity to key attractions to reduce the need for extra travel. Space out your sightseeing — aim for one major activity per day with ample rest in between. Mobility matters, so request airport wheelchairs or assistance in advance to make walking through terminals or standing in queues easier.

Be covered: choose travel insurance that understands your needs

Not all travel insurance is created equal. Seniors should look for policies that specifically cover pre-existing conditions, emergency hospitalisation, trip cancellations, and even medical evacuation, if necessary. Many Indian insurers now offer senior-specific plans, with cashless hospital tie-ups abroad, so you’re never left unprepared in case of a medical emergency.

Sort your paperwork: double-check your passport and visa

Make sure your passport is valid for at least six months beyond your return date, as many countries require this. Some destinations may offer quick visa-on-arrival options, but others might need more time and extra paperwork. To avoid any last-minute stress, start your visa process well in advance. Carry photocopies of important documents, including medical prescriptions, and leave a backup with a family member or trusted friend in case of emergencies.

Look for senior discounts — they’re everywhere

From rail passes in Japan to museum entries in Europe, many places offer senior concessions that go unnoticed. Carry your ID and don’t hesitate to ask. Some cities even offer senior travel cards for local transport.

Stay in touch the simple way

Staying connected while travelling is crucial, but it doesn’t have to be complicated. Activate an international roaming plan before you travel or pick up a local SIM card upon arrival. Keep things simple by pre-loading emergency numbers, hotel contacts, and translator apps with offline access on your phone. You can even wear a smartwatch to share your live location with your family for added peace of mind, especially if you’re travelling solo. For ease, carry printed hotel cards for taxi drivers and save key details like embassy contacts offline for easy access.

Money matters: carry currency the smart way

While most establishments accept cards, it's wise to carry a small amount of local currency for tips, small purchases, or places that don’t take digital payments. Forex cards are a good alternative to cash, offering better rates and more security. Inform your bank about your travel dates to avoid card blocks and keep foreign currency organised in a small, easy-access pouch.

Travel light: make mobility easy with the right luggage

Heavy bags can be a burden. Choose a lightweight, four-wheeled suitcase and use a pouch to neatly organise foreign currency, cards, and ID. Pack comfortable clothes, supportive shoes, and any special items you may need like compression socks or travel pillows. Don’t forget your medication kit, a refillable water bottle, and compression socks for longer flights. The goal is to keep movement stress-free and avoid overexertion, especially at airports and during transfers.

Time it right: fly during off-peak hours

Where possible, book direct flights that leave during the day and avoid red-eye timings. Mid-morning or early afternoon departures are easier on the body and often less crowded. Travelling during the off-season also means fewer queues, quieter attractions, and a more relaxed overall experience.

Top 10 international destinations for senior travellers

According to Ganapathy, the top 10 safe and easy international destinations for Indian senior travellers are: Singapore, Dubai, Maldives, Thailand (Bangkok, Phuket, Krabi, Chiang Mai), Bali (Indonesia), Vietnam (Hanoi, Halong Bay, Hoi An), Switzerland, Italy (Rome, Venice, Florence, Tuscany), Japan (Tokyo, Kyoto, Osaka), and New Zealand (Auckland, Queenstown).