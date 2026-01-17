Save big on 10 bestselling 80 cm suitcases in the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026, up to 77% off

The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 is now live, making it the perfect time to upgrade your essentials across categories. From electronics and home appliances to fashion and lifestyle products, the sale brings massive savings with discounts of over 50% on select items.



One category that deserves a spot on your wish list is travel products, especially suitcases. 80 cm suitcases are a popular choice for long trips, offering ample storage, durability and convenience. With attractive deals and limited-period offers, this sale is ideal for smart shopping. Don’t miss the chance to grab premium products at reduced prices.



Shop now during Amazon Sale and make the most of these Republic Day deals before they end. Travel smart with 80 cm suitcases for organised, effortless journeys

The KAMILIANT by American Tourister Savvy 80 cm check-in suitcase is designed for long journeys and heavy packing. Made from durable PP material, it features a hard-sided shell, smooth double spinner wheels and a spacious interior. The sturdy build ensures reliable performance, while the deep ocean colour adds a stylish travel-ready appeal. Get up to 77% off on this suitcase.

The Safari Insignia 81 cm check-in trolley bag is built for international travel and extended trips. Crafted from hard-case polycarbonate, it offers durability with a sleek finish. Eight smooth wheels ensure easy manoeuvrability, while the TSA lock enhances security. Its XL capacity provides ample space for organised, stress-free packing on long journeys. Expect a good 76% discount on this suitcase.

The VIP Unicorn Nxt 80 cm check-in trolley is a practical choice for long-distance travel. Featuring a soft-sided polyester exterior, it offers flexibility and durability. The eight-wheel spinner design ensures smooth movement, while the spacious interior supports organised packing. Finished in blue, it combines everyday functionality with dependable performance for frequent travellers. There is a discount of 76% on this suitcase.

The SKYBAGS HACK 80 cm large check-in suitcase is designed for extended trips and heavy packing. Its sturdy exterior offers reliable protection, while the expandable design adds extra storage when needed. Smooth-rolling wheels ensure easy mobility, and the spacious interior supports organised packing. Finished in classic black, it delivers practicality with a clean, travel-ready look. At 57% discount, this suitcase is a very attractive deal.

The VIP Zorro 80 cm trolley bag is designed for long trips and heavy packing needs. Made from durable polycarbonate, it features a hard-sided shell with a sleek silver finish. Eight 360-degree spinner wheels ensure smooth manoeuvrability, while the spacious interior offers secure and organised storage for comfortable, hassle-free travel. There is a 50% off on this suitcase.

The Verage Nevada 80 cm large check-in suitcase is ideal for extended travel and flexible packing. Featuring a soft-sided, expandable design, it offers added capacity when required. The eight-wheel spinner system ensures smooth movement, while the spacious interior supports organised storage. Built for convenience and durability, it suits frequent travellers seeking reliable, practical luggage. This 80 cm suitcase can be yours at a discount of 69%.

The it luggage World’s Lightest Debonair 80 cm check-in suitcase is designed for effortless long-distance travel. Crafted from lightweight polyester, its soft-sided build offers flexibility and durability. Eight smooth spinner wheels ensure easy manoeuvrability, while the spacious interior allows organised packing. Finished in classic black, it combines minimal weight with practical functionality. There is a discount of 59% on this suitcase.

The Tommy Hilfiger Pittsburg 80 cm large suitcase offers premium protection for long journeys. Made from durable polycarbonate, it features a hard-sided, water-resistant shell and dual TSA concealed locks. With a 104-litre capacity, two organised compartments and a 15-inch laptop sleeve, it combines security, style and practical storage for modern travellers.This 80 cm suitcase has a discount of 25% on it.

The DELSEY PARIS Shadow 5.0 80 cm large suitcase is perfect for extended travel. Crafted from durable polycarbonate, its hard-sided design offers robust protection for belongings. Smooth-rolling wheels ensure effortless mobility, while the spacious interior provides organised packing. Finished in elegant blue, this trolley bag combines style, practicality and reliable performance for frequent travellers. This suitcase can be yours at a discount of 40%.

FAQs on 80 cm suitcases Are they suitable for long trips? Yes, ideal for travel. Do they come with spinner wheels? Most have 8 wheels. Can they be expanded? Yes, many 80 cm suitcases feature expandable designs for extra space. Are they durable? Yes, 80 cm suitcases are built durable for long journeys.