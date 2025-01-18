Say hello to ‘hurkle-durkling’: The latest travel trend that’s all about doing absolutely nothing
The trend of sleep retreats is on the rise, offering relaxation and rejuvenation through therapies like massages and guided meditations.
The latest travel trend in 2025, "hurkle-durkling," is a refreshing change of pace, focusing on the art of relaxation and self-care. Originating from a Scottish phrase that means to lounge in bed all day, this trend is all about slowing down and embracing moments of rest while on vacation.
Rise of sleep retreats
Travellers are seeking destinations and experiences that encourage deep relaxation—whether it's staying in cosy, luxurious hotels with sprawling beds, wellness retreats, or even Airbnb rentals that offer a serene, peaceful environment for doing nothing but resting. It's a perfect way to recharge, especially in a fast-paced world where wellness and mental health take precedence.
Sleep retreats are becoming increasingly popular as people seek to escape the stresses of daily life and prioritise their mental well-being. These retreats offer the perfect environment to unwind, focusing on relaxation, rejuvenation, and restorative practices that are essential for mental and physical health. For many, the appeal lies in their ability to completely disconnect from the chaos, allowing for deep rest and healing through therapies like massages, spa treatments, guided meditations, and even sleep therapy.
Winter getaways embrace ‘hurkle-durkling’ trend
Megan Hajduk, the general manager of The Williams Inn, shared with Fox News Digital that this trend is especially favoured during the winter months when there's nothing better than staying cosy and enjoying the luxury of relaxation. The Williams Inn, situated in Williamstown, Massachusetts, has embraced this trend by offering a Literary Sabbatical package, which features specially curated in-suite libraries for guests.
Laasri remarked that it's no wonder "hurkle-durkling" is becoming more popular, as travel offers the ideal chance to fully embrace it. According to Hilton, the top reason people sought to travel in 2023 was to "rest and recharge."
