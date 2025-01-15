Alliance Air to connect Imphal with 3 new destinations to boost tourism in the Northeast

Domestic carrier Alliance Air is expanding connectivity in the northeastern region, connecting the Manipur capital Imphal with three new destinations, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said. Alliance Air brings budget-friendly flights to Manipur’s Imphal.(File Photo)

The airlines will connect Imphal with Kolkata, Guwahati, and Dimapur in Nagaland starting Wednesday.

“Airfare is quite high (in Manipur). We have engaged with the Ministry of Civil Aviation has approved three locations. The price will be not more than ₹5,000. People will benefit from it," the chief minister told reporters here on Tuesday.

These flights will bolster travel, trade and tourism in the Manipur region with the new connectivity from across the country, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said in a post on X.

“Air connectivity is all set to expand in Northeast India. Alliance Air under the Ministry of Civil Aviation in a joint venture with State Govt of Manipur now provides connectivity from Imphal to Guwahati, Kolkata and Dimapur, and back effective 15th Jan 2025,” the ministry said in the post.

Indigo, Air India and Air India Express are operating from Imphal airport now.