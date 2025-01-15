Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Alliance Air to connect Imphal with 3 new destinations to boost tourism in the Northeast

PTI | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Imphal
Jan 15, 2025 03:16 PM IST

Alliance Air will connect Imphal with Kolkata, Guwahati and Dimapur in Nagaland starting Wednesday.

Domestic carrier Alliance Air is expanding connectivity in the northeastern region, connecting the Manipur capital Imphal with three new destinations, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said.

Alliance Air brings budget-friendly flights to Manipur’s Imphal.(File Photo)
Alliance Air brings budget-friendly flights to Manipur’s Imphal.(File Photo)

The airlines will connect Imphal with Kolkata, Guwahati, and Dimapur in Nagaland starting Wednesday.

“Airfare is quite high (in Manipur). We have engaged with the Ministry of Civil Aviation has approved three locations. The price will be not more than 5,000. People will benefit from it," the chief minister told reporters here on Tuesday.

These flights will bolster travel, trade and tourism in the Manipur region with the new connectivity from across the country, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said in a post on X.

“Air connectivity is all set to expand in Northeast India. Alliance Air under the Ministry of Civil Aviation in a joint venture with State Govt of Manipur now provides connectivity from Imphal to Guwahati, Kolkata and Dimapur, and back effective 15th Jan 2025,” the ministry said in the post.

Indigo, Air India and Air India Express are operating from Imphal airport now.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On