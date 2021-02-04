IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Travel / South Korea revamps social distancing rules amid fourth wave of Covid-19
South Korea revamps social distancing rules amid fourth wave of Covid-19(REUTERS)
South Korea revamps social distancing rules amid fourth wave of Covid-19(REUTERS)
travel

South Korea revamps social distancing rules amid fourth wave of Covid-19

As South Korea witnesses a large fourth wave of infections caused by the more transmissible British and South African coronavirus variants with 39 confirmed cases, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun orders a revamp of social distancing guidelines
READ FULL STORY
Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 09:16 AM IST

South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun on Thursday ordered a revamp of social distancing guidelines in a bid to win greater public support for efforts to stop local transmission of the new coronavirus.

The country's five-tier social distancing system has faced a public backlash for imposing unfair restrictions and curfews on specific businesses, including a ban on indoor restaurant dining after 9 pm.

"Rather than introduce the guidelines unilaterally, we should make the virus prevention rules along with the public," Chung told an intra-agency meeting on Thursday.

Separately, health authorities warned on Thursday that a large fourth wave of infections caused by the more transmissible British and South African coronavirus variants cannot be ruled out. There have been 39 confirmed cases of those variants.

While South Korea had initial success in containing the virus without drastic lockdowns, an incremental approach to social distancing and more rigid guidelines were criticised for leaving it scrambling to contain a third wave of transmissions.

At the same time, however, hundreds of restaurant and cafe owners across the country complained about the impact of the bans on their businesses. Gym owners hurt by restrictions reopened in protest against strict social distancing rules, ahead of the recent lifting of the ban.

South Korea has one of the world's highest proportion of self-employed people, about 25% of the job market, making it particularly vulnerable to downturns.

Authorities on Sunday extended by two weeks a requirement to observe social distancing, urging vigilance ahead of the Lunar New Year break, when tens of millions of Koreans usually travel across the country. The holiday begins on Feb. 11.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) reported 7 new deaths and 451 new cases by Wednesday, for a total of 1,448 deaths and 79,762 cases overall.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus south korea social distancing chung sye-kyun covid-19 curfew lockdown covid-19
app
Close
South Korea revamps social distancing rules amid fourth wave of Covid-19(REUTERS)
South Korea revamps social distancing rules amid fourth wave of Covid-19(REUTERS)
travel

South Korea revamps social distancing rules amid fourth wave of Covid-19

Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 09:16 AM IST
As South Korea witnesses a large fourth wave of infections caused by the more transmissible British and South African coronavirus variants with 39 confirmed cases, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun orders a revamp of social distancing guidelines
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Representational image)(Unsplash)
(Representational image)(Unsplash)
travel

Mountain heartbreak: Italy has deep snow, closed ski resorts

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 03:57 PM IST
Italy’s 2019-2020 ski season closed unexpectedly early last March, when the country became the first Western country pummeled by the coronavirus pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dubai, one of the few destinations open to international travellers since July, has yet to impose the toughest restrictions after record daily infections in the UAE, in the hope that vaccinations will spare a repeat of last year's lockdown.(Unsplash)
Dubai, one of the few destinations open to international travellers since July, has yet to impose the toughest restrictions after record daily infections in the UAE, in the hope that vaccinations will spare a repeat of last year's lockdown.(Unsplash)
travel

Pandemic's second wave threatens to derail Dubai's tourism surge

Reuters, Dubai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 01:02 PM IST
A second wave of coronavirus infections threatens to upend a tourism boom in Dubai that provided salve to its battered economy, although with so few places open globally its hospitality sector hopes tourists will keep coming.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Health Ministry announced the steps Wednesday. (Pixabay)
The Health Ministry announced the steps Wednesday. (Pixabay)
travel

South Korea curbing travel, gatherings for holiday

AP, Seoul, South Korea
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 10:44 AM IST
South Korean officials are moving to limit travel and gatherings during next week’s Lunar New Year’s holidays by allowing train operators to sell only window seats and passenger vessels to operate at half capacity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Asia’s fragile aviation recovery suffers due to resurgence of Covid-19(Photo by JESHOOTS.COM on Unsplash)
Asia’s fragile aviation recovery suffers due to resurgence of Covid-19(Photo by JESHOOTS.COM on Unsplash)
travel

Asia’s fragile aviation recovery suffers due to resurgence of Covid-19

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:04 AM IST
The depth of the latest Covid-19 spike, its impact on aviation and subsequent consumer demand suggests that the hoped for recovery toward the back end of 2021 may not be as strong as expected: Mayur Patel, head of Asia at OAG Aviation
READ FULL STORY
Close
Empty chairs are seen on a beach which is usually full of tourists, amid fear of coronavirus in Phuket, Thailand.(REUTERS)
Empty chairs are seen on a beach which is usually full of tourists, amid fear of coronavirus in Phuket, Thailand.(REUTERS)
travel

Are you vaccinated? If so, Phuket wants you there by October

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 05:54 AM IST
The plan, which will need government approval, also seeks to waive a mandatory 14-day quarantine requirement, a major hurdle for many potential travelers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Blending safety in an adventure trip
Blending safety in an adventure trip
travel

Blending safety in an adventure trip

By Swati Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:59 PM IST
The pandemic brought our journeys to a standstill but it could never kill our curiosity
READ FULL STORY
Close
Japan official says ‘Go To’ campaign in March might support the tourism industry(Twitter/JapanWTravel)
Japan official says ‘Go To’ campaign in March might support the tourism industry(Twitter/JapanWTravel)
travel

Japan official says ‘Go To’ campaign in March might support the tourism industry

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 10:54 AM IST
'There will be demand for travel during the spring school holidays in March, so we should think of doing a ‘Go To’ campaign to properly support the tourism industry': Hiroshige Seko said even as studies indicate that the campaign may have spread the coronavirus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indians, Pakistanis, Nepalese stranded as Hong Kong rejects BN (O) passports(Twitter/winstonetco)
Indians, Pakistanis, Nepalese stranded as Hong Kong rejects BN (O) passports(Twitter/winstonetco)
travel

Indians, Pakistanis, Nepalese stranded as Hong Kong rejects BN (O) passports

ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 10:36 AM IST
Ethnic minorities including Indians, Pakistanis and Nepalese in a fix after Hong Kong rejects British National Overseas passport making them face fresh hurdle in travelling abroad. The move came amid a row between China and Britain over London's citizenship offer for Hong Kong residents
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective masks walk along Via dei Condotti street , in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective masks walk along Via dei Condotti street , in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi/File Photo
travel

Italy awaits return of tourists as Covid restrictions eased, coffee bars reopen

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 10:12 AM IST
After severe curbs over the Christmas and New Year period, two-thirds of Italy was declared a "yellow zone" allowing bars in those less risky areas to serve customers at counters and tables again instead of offering only take-away in plastic cups.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dubai closes bars, limits activities after virus cases spike(Unsplash)
Dubai closes bars, limits activities after virus cases spike(Unsplash)
travel

Dubai closes bars, limits activities after virus cases spike

AP, Dubai
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 07:37 AM IST
  • Because of the rise in the coronavirus cases, on Monday, Dubai announced that they will require test results from all the passengers entering the premises. That is not all even bars have been closed for a month and crowd limits have been put on cinemas, hotels, malls and other destinations
READ FULL STORY
Close
Myanmar shuts down all airports and flights post detention of Aung San Suu Kyi(Pexels)
Myanmar shuts down all airports and flights post detention of Aung San Suu Kyi(Pexels)
travel

Myanmar shuts down all airports and flights post detention of Aung San Suu Kyi

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 06:59 PM IST
US Embassy in Myanmar issues a 'security alert' as the road to the international airport in Yangon, the country's biggest city, was closed on Monday. This came after the shutting down of all passenger flights and airports in lieu of the detention of Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi
READ FULL STORY
Close
The new forecast compares with a loss of between 330 billion yen and 380 billion yen it predicted three months ago.(Unsplash)
The new forecast compares with a loss of between 330 billion yen and 380 billion yen it predicted three months ago.(Unsplash)
travel

Japan Airlines forecasts bigger loss as coronavirus dampens travel demand

Reuters, Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 01:08 PM IST
Japan Airlines on Monday cut its full-year forecast to a record operating loss of 420 billion yen as a surge in coronavirus infections dampened expectations for a recovery in domestic travel.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mexico says tourism could lose USD 782 million(Unsplash)
Mexico says tourism could lose USD 782 million(Unsplash)
travel

Mexico may suffer tourism loss worth USD 782 million as Canada suspends flights

Reuters, Mexico
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 07:26 AM IST
On Sunday, the Tourism Minister of Mexico calculated an estimate and announced that as a result of Canada suspending all flights to the country, there could be 791,000 fewer tourists and a heavy loss to the tourism industry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain opens visa for Hong Kongers allowing them to live and work in UK(REUTERS)
Britain opens visa for Hong Kongers allowing them to live and work in UK(REUTERS)
travel

Britain opens visa for Hong Kongers allowing them to live and work in UK

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 05:24 PM IST
  • Anyone with a British National (Overseas) passport and their dependents can now apply online for a visa allowing them to live and work in the United Kingdom. After five years, they can apply for citizenship.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP