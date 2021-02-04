South Korea revamps social distancing rules amid fourth wave of Covid-19
South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun on Thursday ordered a revamp of social distancing guidelines in a bid to win greater public support for efforts to stop local transmission of the new coronavirus.
The country's five-tier social distancing system has faced a public backlash for imposing unfair restrictions and curfews on specific businesses, including a ban on indoor restaurant dining after 9 pm.
"Rather than introduce the guidelines unilaterally, we should make the virus prevention rules along with the public," Chung told an intra-agency meeting on Thursday.
Separately, health authorities warned on Thursday that a large fourth wave of infections caused by the more transmissible British and South African coronavirus variants cannot be ruled out. There have been 39 confirmed cases of those variants.
While South Korea had initial success in containing the virus without drastic lockdowns, an incremental approach to social distancing and more rigid guidelines were criticised for leaving it scrambling to contain a third wave of transmissions.
At the same time, however, hundreds of restaurant and cafe owners across the country complained about the impact of the bans on their businesses. Gym owners hurt by restrictions reopened in protest against strict social distancing rules, ahead of the recent lifting of the ban.
South Korea has one of the world's highest proportion of self-employed people, about 25% of the job market, making it particularly vulnerable to downturns.
Authorities on Sunday extended by two weeks a requirement to observe social distancing, urging vigilance ahead of the Lunar New Year break, when tens of millions of Koreans usually travel across the country. The holiday begins on Feb. 11.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) reported 7 new deaths and 451 new cases by Wednesday, for a total of 1,448 deaths and 79,762 cases overall.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
South Korea revamps social distancing rules amid fourth wave of Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mountain heartbreak: Italy has deep snow, closed ski resorts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pandemic's second wave threatens to derail Dubai's tourism surge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
South Korea curbing travel, gatherings for holiday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Asia’s fragile aviation recovery suffers due to resurgence of Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Are you vaccinated? If so, Phuket wants you there by October
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Blending safety in an adventure trip
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Japan official says ‘Go To’ campaign in March might support the tourism industry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indians, Pakistanis, Nepalese stranded as Hong Kong rejects BN (O) passports
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Italy awaits return of tourists as Covid restrictions eased, coffee bars reopen
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dubai closes bars, limits activities after virus cases spike
- Because of the rise in the coronavirus cases, on Monday, Dubai announced that they will require test results from all the passengers entering the premises. That is not all even bars have been closed for a month and crowd limits have been put on cinemas, hotels, malls and other destinations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar shuts down all airports and flights post detention of Aung San Suu Kyi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Japan Airlines forecasts bigger loss as coronavirus dampens travel demand
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mexico may suffer tourism loss worth USD 782 million as Canada suspends flights
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Britain opens visa for Hong Kongers allowing them to live and work in UK
- Anyone with a British National (Overseas) passport and their dependents can now apply online for a visa allowing them to live and work in the United Kingdom. After five years, they can apply for citizenship.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox