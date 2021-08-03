Spain's foreign tourism surges nearly tenfold from year ago amid Covid-19
While global travel restrictions due to coronavirus spread brought international tourism to a near halt last year, Spain witnesses a spike in the number of foreign tourists by tenfold this year amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic
The number of foreign tourists visiting Spain jumped to 2.2 million in June, rising nearly tenfold from a year earlier when global travel restrictions brought international tourism to a near halt, official statistics showed on Tuesday.
Tourists spent a total of 2.42 billion euros ($2.87 billion)in the country, up from around 133.9 million euros last June but still 75% lower than in June 2019 when some 8.8 million people visited Spain. ($1 = 0.8422 euros)
