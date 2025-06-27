Step inside Shinchan’s real-life school in Japan that feels like 'breaking into the TV screen’. Watch

For every '90s kid who grew up watching Shinchan, the show's quirky humour and colourful school scenes remain etched in memory. Travel vlogger Nikhil Tripathi shared a nostalgic visual treat in his May 2 Instagram post, a tour of the real-life school in Japan inspired by the iconic setting of the beloved anime. From pastel-painted walls to familiar hallways and classrooms, the school looks like it's been lifted straight out of the animation. (Also read: Travel vlogger visits earth’s hottest, driest and lowest place with alien-like terrain: ‘Smells like 1000 rotten eggs’ ) Vlogger Nikhil Tripathi explores Shinchan-inspired school in Japan. (Instagram/@nikhil__kun)

What’s it like to step inside Shinchan’s world

In his post, Nikhil says, "I came to the real-life school of Shinchan." The video begins with a nostalgic moment: the same pink school bus that picks up Shinchan in the show arrives for the tour. Pointing to it, Nikhil shares, “This is the school bus of Shinchan, the one he goes to school in!”

As he enters the school, a statue of Yoshinaga Sensei, Shinchan's teacher, greets him at the door. "It felt like I broke the TV screen and entered inside. It's exactly the same as we used to watch on TV," he says in awe. "Honestly, coming here felt like my childhood dream came true."

Anime magic, mazes and chocobi

Inside Shinchan's classroom, Nikhil spots drawings of Shinchan and his friends on the walls. The school also features interactive zones, including a maze. "To reach another point, you actually have to find your way out," he explains. "There were so many fun activities for kids, I honestly wished I were five years old again."

After completing the maze challenge, Nikhil was rewarded with none other than Shinchan's favourite snack, ChocoBi. "Then I completed the task and got the reward, Shinchan's favourite ChocoBi," he smiles. Wrapping up the experience, he says, "It's a really fun anime-themed place, and the name of this place is Nijigen No Mori."