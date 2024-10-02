‘Shinchan was lewd, even adults should not watch it,’ says show's voice artiste

Shinchan is one of the most popular cartoon characters in India and around the world. The show had a huge fan following in India when it started airing in India in 2006, with Hindi dubs on Hungama TV. However, the show was banned in India in 2008 due to its inappropriate content. In an interview with The Motor Mouth YouTube channel, Shinchan’s voice artiste Aakash Ahuja talked about working on the show, and said that he considers the show to be ‘lewd.’ (Also read: Cartoon Network isn't dead! From Powerpuff Girls to Johnny Bravo, revisit CN's best-preserved blasts from the past) Shin-chan is a popular Japanese manga and anime series created by Yoshito Usui.

Shinchan is lewd?

During the interview, Aakash said, “I have seen Shinchan dancing naked and I have dubbed that too. Because they would say that you dub this, then we’ll see. He would sing lines like ‘haathi, mera pyara haathi’ and it was so lewd. Even adults shouldn’t watch it, it was so dirty. They would censor it all later."

He went on to add, “There used to be a line on the show ‘Bachhe churane vali moti budhiya (fat woman who steals babies),’ that was the line. After the case was filed… by then we had done around 150-200 episodes, I was called and all those lines were changed otherwise Shinchan would never be put on air. We changed all those lines so it could go on TV.”

Aakash further revealed that he left dubbing for the show after facing a lot of strain on his voice, and had pressure to do well in his board exams. He shared that his voice changed as he grew older, so the voice he could do at 10, he couldn’t do it at age 15.

More details

After a year-long ban, the show was re-started in 2009. The show centers on the adventures of Shinnosuke Nohara, a mischievous 5-year-old kindergarten student who often causes trouble for his family and friends.