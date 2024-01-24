close_game
Storm Jocelyn batters the UK, disrupts travel and energy infrastructure across northwest Europe

Jan 24, 2024 04:03 PM IST

Storm Jocelyn may not equal Storm Isha that battered UK earlier this week but train services across England and Scotland still face suspensions or cancellations

Storm Jocelyn that battered the UK on Tuesday and overnight is sweeping east, disrupting travel and energy infrastructure across northwest Europe.

A man walks past a public information sign on the beach ahead of the arrival of Storm Jocelyn, in Brighton, Britain. Storm Jocelyn batters the UK, disrupts travel and energy infrastructure across northwest Europe (Photo by REUTERS/Toby Melville)
Germany’s national weather service DWD said coastal areas may see hurricane-like gusts, while amber and yellow wind warnings remained in place for most of the UK for Wednesday. Alerts are also in place for Netherlands, France and Belgium.

On the continent, Germany’s Wilhelmshaven liquefied natural terminal said it had stopped sending fuel to the grid for a few hours on Wednesday due to the bad weather. LNG terminals in the UK have also seen delays in vessels offloading.

The UK remained among the hardest hit from the latest round of Atlantic storms, with severe disruptions to power supplies and infrastructure lasting for several days. While Jocelyn won’t reach the strength of Storm Isha that battered the nation earlier this week, train services across England and Scotland still faced suspensions and cancellations.

German wind power output is forecast to hit a record high later Wednesday, with production from thousands of turbines set to peak at 54,460 megawatts at 3 p.m., according to a Bloomberg model.

The current record of 53,022 megawatts was reached just before Christmas. Actual output was at 49,861 megawatts as of 8 a.m. in Berlin, according to EEX data on Bloomberg.

After freezing temperatures last week, the Atlantic storms have ushered in a period of much warmer weather across the region. London will reach 12.5C on Wednesday, with Paris climbing to 14C, according to Maxar Technologies Inc.

Average temperature departures are forecast to range from 4C to 9C above normal across continental Europe and the Iberian Peninsula, the forecaster said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
