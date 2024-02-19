 Strike shuts down Eiffel Tower, disrupting tourist visits to iconic monument | Travel - Hindustan Times
News / Lifestyle / Travel / Strike shuts down Eiffel Tower, disrupting tourist visits to iconic monument

Strike shuts down Eiffel Tower, disrupting tourist visits to iconic monument

AP | | Posted by Akanksha Agnihotri, Paris
Feb 19, 2024 05:19 PM IST

Eiffel Tower closed due to strike over financial management. Tourists were warned of disruptions and advised to check the website before heading to the monument

Visitors to the Eiffel Tower were turned away on Monday because of a strike over poor financial management at one of the world’s most-visited sites. A sign was posted at the entrance in English, saying, “Due to strike, the Eiffel Tower is closed. We apologize.” The hugely popular 300-meter (984-foot) landmark in central Paris has seen soaring visitor numbers in the lead up to the Summer Olympics in the French capital.

Strike at the Eiffel Tower closes one of the world's most popular monuments to visitors.(Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP)
Strike at the Eiffel Tower closes one of the world's most popular monuments to visitors.(Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP)

Tourists planning to visit the Eiffel Tower on Monday were warned of disruptions in multiple languages on its website. Visitors were advised to check the website before heading to the monument or to postpone their trip. Electronic ticket owners were told to check their inboxes beforehand.

The Eiffel Tower is typically open 365 days a year, but it is occasionally affected by strikes. In December, it was closed to visitors for an entire day during Christmas and New Year’s holidays because of a strike over contract negotiations.

Stephane Dieu of the CGT union, which represents a large number of the Eiffel Tower’s employees, said Monday's strike is aimed at a salary increase in proportion to the incoming revenue from ticket sales and improved maintenance of the monument, which is owned by the Paris municipality.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Monday, February 19, 2024
