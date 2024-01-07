close_game
News / Lifestyle / Travel / Tamil Nadu: Tourists barred from bathing at Old Courtallam Falls in Tenkasi due to flash flood

Tamil Nadu: Tourists barred from bathing at Old Courtallam Falls in Tenkasi due to flash flood

ANI | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Tenkasi (tamil Nadu) [india]
Jan 07, 2024 04:37 PM IST

Heavy rainfall in Western Ghats causes flash flood at Old Courtallam Falls in Tenkasi, tourists prohibited from bathing near the waterbodies adjacent to it

Heavy rainfall in the Western Ghats caused a flash flood at the Old Courtallam Falls at the foothills of the mountain range in Tamil Nadu's Tenkasi on Saturday.

Continous rainfall causes flood situations in which Tenkasi Elephant bridge gets submerged, in Tenkasi. Tamil Nadu: Tourists barred from bathing at Old Courtallam Falls in Tenkasi due to flash flood (ANI Photo)
Continous rainfall causes flood situations in which Tenkasi Elephant bridge gets submerged, in Tenkasi. Tamil Nadu: Tourists barred from bathing at Old Courtallam Falls in Tenkasi due to flash flood (ANI Photo)

Due to this flooding, tourists are prohibited from bathing near the waterbodies adjacent to the Old Courtallam Falls, which is a major tourist attraction in the district, an official said.

Though the weather is now pleasant, the water level downstream of the falls has not receded yet.

As Saturday is a weekend, several tourists visited the waterfalls, but many said they were disappointed to find out that they were not allowed to bathe in the water body.

Tamil Nadu has witnessed unprecedented rains this year. At first, Cyclone Michaung brought heavy rains to Chennai and surrounding districts, leaving a destruction trail. Recently, Tamil Nadu's southern districts witnessed heavy rainfalls.

Due to the rains, the state has incurred heavy losses of public and private property, running into crores.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has sought 12,000 crore in central assistance and 7,300 crore of immediate relief for the damages in the flood.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
