Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Thailand, Saudi Arabia agree to cooperate to promote tourism

Thailand, Saudi Arabia agree to cooperate to promote tourism

travel
Updated on Nov 19, 2022 05:40 PM IST

Prince Mohammad, who was recently appointed as Prime Minister, is the highest-ranked Saudi royal family member to visit Thailand after the two countries agreed this year to resume diplomatic ties that were severed for more than three decades

Thailand, Saudi Arabia agree to cooperate to promote tourism (Unsplash)
Thailand, Saudi Arabia agree to cooperate to promote tourism (Unsplash)
Bloomberg | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz

Thailand and Saudi Arabia signed a number of bilateral agreements to cooperate in sectors including energy and tourism as the two countries gradually restore full diplomatic ties.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, who was invited by Thailand as a special guest at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Economic Leader’s Meeting, met Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha late Friday and the two discussed ways to further improve bilateral relations, according to a Thai government spokesman.

Prince Mohammad, who was recently appointed as prime minister, is the highest-ranked Saudi royal family member to visit Thailand after the two countries agreed this year to resume diplomatic ties that were severed for more than three decades following a jewelry theft in 1989 and the subsequent murder of three Saudi diplomats.

The two countries signed an energy cooperation agreement, a memorandum of understanding to establish a Saudi-Thai Cooperation Council and another to promote tourism. The nations will also explore ways to promote direct investments, the Thai spokesman said.

The energy pact will cover petroleum, hydrogen, carbon capture and storage, renewable and low carbon technology, Thailand’s energy ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

State-run PTT Pcl and Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand signed an initial agreement with ACWA Power Co. for development of renewable power, green hydrogen and an ammonia project in Thailand, the ministry said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
thailand saudi arabia tour tourist tourism travel travel ban traveller prime minister royal family + 8 more
thailand saudi arabia tour tourist tourism travel travel ban traveller prime minister royal family + 7 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out