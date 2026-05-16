These 7 coolcation escapes promise chilly mornings, scenic landscapes, and a break from India’s heat

As Indian summers grow sharper and longer, the way families plan their holidays is evolving. The rise of the coolcation travel to destinations with milder climates is no longer a niche preference but a seasonal strategy. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Hari Ganapathy, Co-founder of Pickyourtrail, India’s leading customised holiday brand, shared destinations that offer cooler climates and richer, slower summer narratives.

Coolcation destinationa to escape India's heat.(Unsplash)

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1. Chiang Mai, Thailand

Northern Thailand offers a refreshing contrast to the country’s tropical beaches. Nestled in the mountains, Chiang Mai sees relatively milder temperatures (22–32°C) compared to the rest of Thailand, especially in its surrounding highlands. Families can explore ancient temples, lush national parks, and ethical elephant sanctuaries, all while enjoying a slower, cultural pace.

2. Cameron Highlands, Malaysia

For those seeking a true hill station abroad experience, Cameron Highlands delivers tea plantations, strawberry farms, and mist-covered trails. Hari Ganapathy said, “Temperatures hover between 15–25°C, offering a significant drop from Indian summer heat, resulting in Malaysia ranking among the top five outbound destinations for Indian travellers.”

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Cameron Highlands delivers tea plantations, strawberry farms, and mist-covered trails, (Unsplash)

{{^usCountry}} 3. Ubud, Bali, Indonesia {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. Ubud, Bali, Indonesia {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} While Bali is often synonymous with beaches, Ubud’s elevated terrain offers a cooler, greener alternative. Surrounded by rice terraces and rainforest, temperatures range between 20-26°C. It’s a destination that encourages families to slow down and engage deeply with their surroundings. 4. Da Lat, Vietnam {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While Bali is often synonymous with beaches, Ubud’s elevated terrain offers a cooler, greener alternative. Surrounded by rice terraces and rainforest, temperatures range between 20-26°C. It’s a destination that encourages families to slow down and engage deeply with their surroundings. 4. Da Lat, Vietnam {{/usCountry}}

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Often referred to as Vietnam’s “Little Paris,” Da Lat stands out with its cool climate (16–24°C), pine forests, and French colonial architecture. According to Hari Ganapathy, the city offers a mix of nature and nostalgia, with waterfalls, flower gardens, and serene lakes defining its landscape.

The city offers a mix of nature and nostalgia, with waterfalls, flower gardens, and serene lakes defining its landscape. (Unsplash)

5. Tasmania, Australia

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May marks late autumn in Tasmania, bringing crisp air (8–17°C), golden foliage, and fewer crowds. “This island destination is perfect for families seeking a blend of wilderness and refinement: think national parks, gourmet food trails, and heritage towns,” said Hari Ganapathy.

6. Hokkaido, Japan

For those looking to stay ahead of the tourist curve, Hokkaido offers Japan at its most serene. Unlike Tokyo or Kyoto, which begin warming up by May, Hokkaido remains refreshingly cool, with temperatures between 8–17°C. Landscapes open into wide fields, national parks, and quiet coastal towns. Families can explore flower farms, local markets, and scenic drives without navigating dense crowds.

Hokkaido remains refreshingly cool, with temperatures between 8–17°C. (Unsplash)

7. Queenstown, New Zealand

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May brings the onset of autumn in New Zealand, and Queenstown turns into a landscape of gold, amber, and deep green. The air is sharp, temperatures range from 5–15°C, and the region offers a mix of relaxation and soft adventure, lake cruises, vineyard visits, and scenic helicopter rides. While long-haul, New Zealand is seeing a rise in early planners from India, particularly families willing to trade distance for immersive, uncrowded experiences.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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