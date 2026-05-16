These 7 coolcation escapes promise chilly mornings, scenic landscapes, and a break from India’s heat
From beach getaways to charming international escapes, these seven colocation destinations are ideal for beating India’s intense heat.
As Indian summers grow sharper and longer, the way families plan their holidays is evolving. The rise of the coolcation travel to destinations with milder climates is no longer a niche preference but a seasonal strategy. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Hari Ganapathy, Co-founder of Pickyourtrail, India’s leading customised holiday brand, shared destinations that offer cooler climates and richer, slower summer narratives.
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1. Chiang Mai, Thailand
Northern Thailand offers a refreshing contrast to the country’s tropical beaches. Nestled in the mountains, Chiang Mai sees relatively milder temperatures (22–32°C) compared to the rest of Thailand, especially in its surrounding highlands. Families can explore ancient temples, lush national parks, and ethical elephant sanctuaries, all while enjoying a slower, cultural pace.
2. Cameron Highlands, Malaysia
For those seeking a true hill station abroad experience, Cameron Highlands delivers tea plantations, strawberry farms, and mist-covered trails. Hari Ganapathy said, “Temperatures hover between 15–25°C, offering a significant drop from Indian summer heat, resulting in Malaysia ranking among the top five outbound destinations for Indian travellers.”
3. Ubud, Bali, Indonesia{{/usCountry}}
3. Ubud, Bali, Indonesia{{/usCountry}}
While Bali is often synonymous with beaches, Ubud’s elevated terrain offers a cooler, greener alternative. Surrounded by rice terraces and rainforest, temperatures range between 20-26°C. It’s a destination that encourages families to slow down and engage deeply with their surroundings.
4. Da Lat, Vietnam{{/usCountry}}
While Bali is often synonymous with beaches, Ubud’s elevated terrain offers a cooler, greener alternative. Surrounded by rice terraces and rainforest, temperatures range between 20-26°C. It’s a destination that encourages families to slow down and engage deeply with their surroundings.
4. Da Lat, Vietnam{{/usCountry}}
Often referred to as Vietnam’s “Little Paris,” Da Lat stands out with its cool climate (16–24°C), pine forests, and French colonial architecture. According to Hari Ganapathy, the city offers a mix of nature and nostalgia, with waterfalls, flower gardens, and serene lakes defining its landscape.
5. Tasmania, Australia
May marks late autumn in Tasmania, bringing crisp air (8–17°C), golden foliage, and fewer crowds. “This island destination is perfect for families seeking a blend of wilderness and refinement: think national parks, gourmet food trails, and heritage towns,” said Hari Ganapathy.
6. Hokkaido, Japan
For those looking to stay ahead of the tourist curve, Hokkaido offers Japan at its most serene. Unlike Tokyo or Kyoto, which begin warming up by May, Hokkaido remains refreshingly cool, with temperatures between 8–17°C. Landscapes open into wide fields, national parks, and quiet coastal towns. Families can explore flower farms, local markets, and scenic drives without navigating dense crowds.
7. Queenstown, New Zealand
May brings the onset of autumn in New Zealand, and Queenstown turns into a landscape of gold, amber, and deep green. The air is sharp, temperatures range from 5–15°C, and the region offers a mix of relaxation and soft adventure, lake cruises, vineyard visits, and scenic helicopter rides. While long-haul, New Zealand is seeing a rise in early planners from India, particularly families willing to trade distance for immersive, uncrowded experiences.
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