‘Hideous skirt convention’: Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep's The Devil Wears Prada 2 Tokyo event outfits disappoint fans

Anne 's Valentino attire is from the Italian luxury label's Haute Couture collection. It features a black Specula Mundi dress with a red accent at the bodice and a skirt of ivory ruffles. She paired the ensemble with white Valentino Garavani Rockstud pumps. The strapless silhouette, with a cinched hem, rounds out the ensemble's design elements.

For the Japan tour, Anne wore a black-and-white look from Maison Valentino, paired with jewels from Bvlgari, styled by her longtime stylist Erin Walsh. As for Meryl, styled by Micaela Erlanger, she wore a Chanel look by Matthieu Blazy.

Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep attended The Devil Wears Prada 2 fan event in Tokyo, Japan. The film is one of the biggest and most anticipated releases of this year, with fans excited to see Anne and Meryl reprise their roles as Andy Sachs and Miranda Priestly on the big screen.

Meryl , on the other hand, wore an all-red look as an ode to the blood-red pump from the original Devil Wears Prada movie poster. The outfit is from the Chanel Métiers d’Art pre-fall 2026 collection.

Meanwhile, for glam, she opted for feathered brows, glossy pink lips, blush-tinted cheeks, beaming highlighter, mascara-coated lashes, pink eye shadow, and soft contouring.

Anne and Erin styled the ensemble with minimal jewels from Bvlgari. She wore cocktail rings and diamond-studded earrings. As for her hair, she traded her usual long tresses for a sleek high ponytail complete with blunt bangs and chin-length face-framing pieces.

It features a red coat and midi skirt, both decorated with a graphic art-style white splotches, full-length sleeves, front button closures, structured shoulders, and a tailored fit. For an added pop of colour, the underside of the sleeves featured a coral blue patch. Long black fringes embroidered on the sleeves and hem rounded off the look.

She completed her straight-off-the-runway look with a few accessories from Chanel, including a pair of white slingbacks with black toes, an oval clutch, and large square sunglasses. For jewellery, she turned to gold hoop earrings and cocktail rings.

How did the internet react? Meryl and Anne's couture looks got mixed reactions from fans. One Instagram user wrote, “A hideous skirt convention.” Another commented, “Tackyyyy!” Someone wrote, “Andy's fashion isn't giving honestly.”

A few Instagram users enjoyed Anne and Meryl experimenting with their style. “Two mothers coming together, once again, to maximise their joint motherism,” someone commented. Another wrote, “Vibrant Vivicious Vibes.”