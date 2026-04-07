‘Hideous skirt convention’: Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep's The Devil Wears Prada 2 Tokyo event outfits disappoint fans
At The Devil Wears Prada 2 fan event in Tokyo, Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep flaunted distinct couture outfits. However, fans were not impressed.
Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep attended The Devil Wears Prada 2 fan event in Tokyo, Japan. The film is one of the biggest and most anticipated releases of this year, with fans excited to see Anne and Meryl reprise their roles as Andy Sachs and Miranda Priestly on the big screen.
Also Read | Meryl Streep takes inspo from Anne Hathaway's Andy for The Devil Wears Prada 2 promo, wears the ‘cerulean sweater’
For the Japan tour, Anne wore a black-and-white look from Maison Valentino, paired with jewels from Bvlgari, styled by her longtime stylist Erin Walsh. As for Meryl, styled by Micaela Erlanger, she wore a Chanel look by Matthieu Blazy.
Decoding Anne Hathaway's Japan look
Anne's Valentino attire is from the Italian luxury label's Haute Couture collection. It features a black Specula Mundi dress with a red accent at the bodice and a skirt of ivory ruffles. She paired the ensemble with white Valentino Garavani Rockstud pumps. The strapless silhouette, with a cinched hem, rounds out the ensemble's design elements.
Anne and Erin styled the ensemble with minimal jewels from Bvlgari. She wore cocktail rings and diamond-studded earrings. As for her hair, she traded her usual long tresses for a sleek high ponytail complete with blunt bangs and chin-length face-framing pieces.
Meanwhile, for glam, she opted for feathered brows, glossy pink lips, blush-tinted cheeks, beaming highlighter, mascara-coated lashes, pink eye shadow, and soft contouring.
Meryl Streep's straight off-the-runway look
Meryl, on the other hand, wore an all-red look as an ode to the blood-red pump from the original Devil Wears Prada movie poster. The outfit is from the Chanel Métiers d’Art pre-fall 2026 collection.
It features a red coat and midi skirt, both decorated with a graphic art-style white splotches, full-length sleeves, front button closures, structured shoulders, and a tailored fit. For an added pop of colour, the underside of the sleeves featured a coral blue patch. Long black fringes embroidered on the sleeves and hem rounded off the look.
She completed her straight-off-the-runway look with a few accessories from Chanel, including a pair of white slingbacks with black toes, an oval clutch, and large square sunglasses. For jewellery, she turned to gold hoop earrings and cocktail rings.
How did the internet react?
Meryl and Anne's couture looks got mixed reactions from fans. One Instagram user wrote, “A hideous skirt convention.” Another commented, “Tackyyyy!” Someone wrote, “Andy's fashion isn't giving honestly.”
A few Instagram users enjoyed Anne and Meryl experimenting with their style. “Two mothers coming together, once again, to maximise their joint motherism,” someone commented. Another wrote, “Vibrant Vivicious Vibes.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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