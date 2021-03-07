IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Three-day festival held in J-K's Doodhpathri to promote tourism
The main aim of organizing this festival was to promote Doodhpathri as an attractive tourist resort just like Gulmarg and Pahalgam. Doodhpathri is a green, open meadow and beautiful valley about 42 kilometres from Srinagar. (Representational Image) (Unsplash)
The main aim of organizing this festival was to promote Doodhpathri as an attractive tourist resort just like Gulmarg and Pahalgam. Doodhpathri is a green, open meadow and beautiful valley about 42 kilometres from Srinagar. (Representational Image) (Unsplash)
travel

Three-day festival held in J-K's Doodhpathri to promote tourism

The Tourism department of Jammu and Kashmir kicked off a three-day tourism festival at Doodhpathri tourist resort in Budgam district on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
ANI, Budgam (jammu And Kashmir) [india]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 06:17 PM IST

The Tourism department of Jammu and Kashmir kicked off a three-day tourism festival at Doodhpathri tourist resort in Budgam district on Saturday.

The main aim of organizing this festival was to promote Doodhpathri as an attractive tourist resort just like Gulmarg and Pahalgam. Doodhpathri is a green, open meadow and beautiful valley about 42 kilometres from Srinagar.

A vast meadow with lush green grass enhances the beauty of Doodhpathri as a tourist destination.

The water flowing through the meadows has a milky appearance from a distance and some people say that the cattle that graze here produce a rich quality of milk, which is why the place is called "Doodhpathri" (Valley of milk).

Shepherds from different across the Valley travel to the meadows with their livestock. Doodhpathri is a favourite destination for locals during the summers as the cold breeze and the green lush forest provides relief to visitors.

The three-day festival will host multiple adventure sports, cultural events and display Kashmiri art and handicrafts for the visiting tourists. Large numbers of locals and senior officers of the district administration participated in this event.

"This event has been organised to attract tourists. Several roadshows were held and people from across the country visit Gulmarg, Pahalgam. We hope that this event will increase footfall here just like other places. The tourists who participated in the event today may return as ambassadors and bring more people in the coming years," said Dr Ghulam Nabi Yatoo, Director of Tourism in Kashmir.

"I am very excited about the revival of tourism here. The activities here are quite winter-oriented and I am sure that tourists will have a good time. I request all tourists to come and see Doodhpatri and add this piece of heaven to their travel list," said Nasir, a local radio jockey who participated in the event.

"This is very good. People only go to Gulmarg and other well-known places. Tourists should come more often as it is a very good destination for tourism. It will stimulate tourist activity. This festival will go a long way in bringing more tourists," said a local vendor.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
travel

Travelers must rely on instinct over algorithms for online hotel booking: Study

ANI, Washington Dc
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 07:21 PM IST
Researchers during a recent study found that travelers looking to book a hotel should believe their gut instinct instead of relying on computer algorithms to find fake reviews.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The main aim of organizing this festival was to promote Doodhpathri as an attractive tourist resort just like Gulmarg and Pahalgam. Doodhpathri is a green, open meadow and beautiful valley about 42 kilometres from Srinagar. (Representational Image) (Unsplash)
The main aim of organizing this festival was to promote Doodhpathri as an attractive tourist resort just like Gulmarg and Pahalgam. Doodhpathri is a green, open meadow and beautiful valley about 42 kilometres from Srinagar. (Representational Image) (Unsplash)
travel

Three-day festival held in J-K's Doodhpathri to promote tourism

ANI, Budgam (jammu And Kashmir) [india]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 06:17 PM IST
The Tourism department of Jammu and Kashmir kicked off a three-day tourism festival at Doodhpathri tourist resort in Budgam district on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taj Mahal(Unsplash)
Taj Mahal(Unsplash)
travel

Women's Day: Free entry for women visitors to all centrally protected monuments

PTI, India
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 04:25 PM IST
Women visitors, both foreign and Indian, will be allowed free entry to all centrally protected monuments on March 8 to mark International Women's Day, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) said in an order on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The state relaxed guidelines for reopening outdoor venues. Covid-19 infection rates, hospitalizations and deaths have plunged, and vaccination rates are rising.(Unsplash)
The state relaxed guidelines for reopening outdoor venues. Covid-19 infection rates, hospitalizations and deaths have plunged, and vaccination rates are rising.(Unsplash)
travel

California OKs reopening ball parks and Disneyland

AP, Sacramento, California
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 11:56 AM IST
California has cleared a path for fans to hit the stands at opening day baseball games and return to Disneyland nearly a year after coronavirus restrictions shuttered major entertainment spots.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The quarantine relaxation, discussed at a meeting chaired by Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn on Saturday, will initially be considered for top five tourist destinations such as Phuket and Krabi, the Post reported.(Pixabay)
The quarantine relaxation, discussed at a meeting chaired by Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn on Saturday, will initially be considered for top five tourist destinations such as Phuket and Krabi, the Post reported.(Pixabay)
travel

Thailand plans to ease quarantine rules for tourists, Bangkok post says

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:50 AM IST
Thailand plans to relax quarantine rules for foreign visitors from next month as part of a series of steps being considered to revive the nation’s tourism sector, the Bangkok Post reported.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The move is designed to close a loophole which allowed travellers from Britain and Brazil to reach Portugal by stopping over in a country from which travel was authorised.(Unsplash)
The move is designed to close a loophole which allowed travellers from Britain and Brazil to reach Portugal by stopping over in a country from which travel was authorised.(Unsplash)
travel

Portugal to quarantine passengers on indirect flights from UK, Brazil

Reuters, Lisbon
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:26 AM IST
Passengers flying indirectly to Portugal from Britain or Brazil must present a negative Covid-19 test taken 72 hours before departure and quarantine for two weeks upon arrival from Sunday onward.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Night and day in South America: Buenos Aires welcomes nightlife, new lockdowns in Brazil(Unsplashed)
Night and day in South America: Buenos Aires welcomes nightlife, new lockdowns in Brazil(Unsplashed)
travel

Argentina reopens theater, welcomes nightlife as Brazil starts new lockdown

Reuters, Buenos Aires
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 08:03 AM IST
The two neighbouring countries in South America, Brazil and Argentina, are taking very different steps at the moment. While Buenos Aires is embracing the nightlife again, Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro have announced tighter restrictions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maharashtra travellers to carry negative Covid-19 report in Madhya Pradesh(Photo by Mufid Majnun on Unsplash)
Maharashtra travellers to carry negative Covid-19 report in Madhya Pradesh(Photo by Mufid Majnun on Unsplash)
travel

Maharashtra travellers to carry negative Covid-19 report in Madhya Pradesh

PTI
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 05:52 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan makes it mandatory for travellers coming from Maharashtra to carry a negative coronavirus report as Covid-19 cases spike in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Betul, Chhindwara, Ujjain and the state's districts bordering Maharashtra
READ FULL STORY
Close
Under current lockdown rules, holidays are banned and only those travelling for specific work or family reasons are allowed to go abroad.(Reuters)
Under current lockdown rules, holidays are banned and only those travelling for specific work or family reasons are allowed to go abroad.(Reuters)
travel

Britain brings in new paperwork for lockdown travellers

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:07 PM IST
Britain said on Friday it would require people travelling abroad from March 8 to carry a new form setting out why their trip was permitted under strict lockdown restrictions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The decision was taken in view of an uptick in the number of coronavirus infections in the neighbouring states.(Unsplash)
The decision was taken in view of an uptick in the number of coronavirus infections in the neighbouring states.(Unsplash)
travel

Negative Covid-19 report mandatory for people travelling to Rajasthan

PTI, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 10:15 AM IST
The Rajasthan government on Friday made it mandatory for people coming from Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat to furnish a Covid-19 negative report on arrival in the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tunisia hopes to save its tourism season, as it will ease Covid-19 measures(Pexels)
Tunisia hopes to save its tourism season, as it will ease Covid-19 measures(Pexels)
travel

Tunisia eases Covid-19 measures in hope to save tourism season

Reuters, Tunis
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:35 AM IST
The Health Ministry of Tunisia, on Friday, revealed that they will ease the Covid-19 protocols, including nighttime curfew, quarantine for visitors and movement between cities in an attempt to bring the tourists back.
READ FULL STORY
Close
'Skyrocketing demand' for flights to Mallorca as UK plans to end lockdown(Photo by Osman Yunus Bekcan on Unsplash)
'Skyrocketing demand' for flights to Mallorca as UK plans to end lockdown(Photo by Osman Yunus Bekcan on Unsplash)
travel

'Skyrocketing demand' for flights to Mallorca as UK plans to end lockdown

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:03 PM IST
Flights from the UK to Mallorca witness 'skyrocketing demand' as holiday fever grips Great Britain amid announcements to exit lockdown
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cyprus targets return in tourist traffic, opens door to Covid vaccinated Britons(Twitter/celebrityradio)
Cyprus targets return in tourist traffic, opens door to Covid vaccinated Britons(Twitter/celebrityradio)
travel

Cyprus targets return in tourist traffic, opens door to Covid vaccinated Britons

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 07:32 PM IST
Eastern Mediterranean's island nation, Cyprus, will admit elderly UK holidaymakers or visitors from Britain from May 1, provided they have had a second dose of an European Medicines Agency-approved Covid-19 vaccine at least seven days before travelling
READ FULL STORY
Close
Demand is growing for tree-houses and boathouses as people seek to isolate better while on holiday, says Airbnb.
Demand is growing for tree-houses and boathouses as people seek to isolate better while on holiday, says Airbnb.
travel

Up in the air: The future of travel

By Madhusree Ghosh
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 03:59 PM IST
It will be years before we jet about again, as we used to. But closer to home, new kinds of experiences are already taking shape.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Grounded by the pandemic: The woes of a once-frequent flier
Grounded by the pandemic: The woes of a once-frequent flier
travel

Grounded by the pandemic: The woes of a once-frequent flier

By Melissa D’Costa
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:35 PM IST
“I miss the hotel breakfasts more than I would have expected,” says Bhaskar Pal, 48, a content lead with Dolby Technology.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP