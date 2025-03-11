Tigers return to Chambal: Here’s why this reserve in Madhya Pradesh should be on your bucket list

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated the newly established "Madhav Tiger Reserve" in Shivpuri district on Monday. A tigress released in its natural habitat after the inauguration of the 'Madhav Tiger Reserve' by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh.(CMMadhyaPradesh on X via PTI Photo)

It is the state's ninth and the country's 58th national tiger reserve. CM Yadav released a tigress brought as part of the reintroduction process into the open habitat of the reserve on the occasion.

"It is a historic day for the Chambal region, as the Madhav Tiger Reserve is witnessing the reestablishment of tigers. Thanks to the conservation efforts led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state has been granted its 9th national tiger reserve," CM Yadav said.

The chief minister also unveiled the official logo of the tiger reserve and inaugurated its boundary wall. He further emphasized that the state government was making every possible effort to boost wildlife tourism in the Chambal region.

"Madhya Pradesh is rich in forest resources and home to a large number of wildlife species. With cheetahs in Kuno, gharials in the Chambal River, and now tigers in Madhav National Park, the area is set to become a major tourist attraction. Chambal is a rare place where wildlife and humans coexist harmoniously. With the state government's initiatives, tourism in this region will flourish, creating employment opportunities and paving the way for new developmental projects in the Gwalior-Chambal area," the Chief Minister said.

CM Yadav also highlighted that Madhya Pradesh has the highest number of tigers in India and the world, earning it the title of "Tiger State."

The Chambal region was the only remaining area in the state without tiger movement, and this gap has now been filled. On the birth anniversary of Late Madhavrao Scindia, the inauguration of this tiger reserve marks another step towards the holistic development of the state.

Additionally, the Chief Minister stressed the immense potential for wildlife tourism in Madhya Pradesh, stating that the Madhav Tiger Reserve will create history. This region, already home to bears, leopards, deer, chinkaras, wolves, jackals, porcupines, pythons, and vultures, will now be recognized for tiger rehabilitation as well.

Reaffirming the government's commitment to wildlife conservation, CM Yadav stated, "While developing the new tiger reserve, special care will be taken to maintain the coexistence of other species. This is not a zoo but an open habitat, accessible to both wildlife and the general public."

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia expressed gratitude to CM Yadav for gifting the historic Madhav Tiger Reserve to the Gwalior-Chambal region. He noted that after Panna Tiger Reserve, this is the third national park in Madhya Pradesh to be revived. This development has significantly boosted the prospects for wildlife tourism in the Chambal region.

"Under the leadership of PM Modi, the extinct cheetah has been successfully reintroduced into Kuno National Park. Previously, on March 10, 2023, three tigers were released into Madhav National Park, and today, another tigress has been introduced. With the combined area of Kuno and Madhav Tiger Reserves exceeding 3,000 square kilometers, this region will play a key role in wildlife conservation," Scindia said.

The Union Minister also assured full support in the development of Madhav Tiger Reserve alongside CM Yadav.