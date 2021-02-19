IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Tourism is reviving in Jammu and Kashmir, proves the rise in number of tourists
Rise of tourists in J&amp;K sign of tourism revival: minister(Pexels)
Rise of tourists in J&K sign of tourism revival: minister(Pexels)
travel

Tourism is reviving in Jammu and Kashmir, proves the rise in number of tourists

Union Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel, on Thursday, said that there has been a significant rise in the number of tourists coming to Jammu and Kashmir. He also added that in January 2020, 3,750 people visited Srinagar, while the number reached 19,000 in January 2021.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 07:29 AM IST

Rise in tourists in Jammu and Kashmir is a sign of revival of the sector post the coronavirus pandemic, Union Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel said on Thursday, hitting out at naysayers who claimed that the scrapping of the erstwhile state's special status had taken a toll.

Speaking at the inauguration of the inaugural ceremony of the third India Tourism Mart, organised by the Federation of Associations in India Tourism and Hospitality (FAITH), Patel said the data indicated that tourists visited Srinagar and Jammu in more numbers in January as compared to the same period last year.

In January 2020, around 3,750 visited Srinagar, while 19,000 tourists visited the Union territory in January 2021.

"There has been a continuous negative discourse on the effect of tourism in J&K due to the abrogation of Article 370. The data that is coming this year negates these claims.

"Some other states like Goa have also started showing signs of recovery, while states like Maharashtra and Kerala are still not open. We have to promote domestic tourism as international travel will be restricted for some time," he said.

Patel praised the sector for its resilience and urged hotels, service providers and others involved with the tourism industry to get themselves registered on portals, such as SAATHI and Nidhi.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan also addressed the gathering and expressed his appreciation at the participation of over 250 delegates from 60 countries who attended the event virtually.

"This third India Tourism Mart holds even more significance as it is being organized at a time when the world is emerging from the dark clouds of the pandemic and countries all across the world are contemplating on opening up travel albeit with all health and security precautions in place.

"India has embarked on the world's largest immunisation program against Covid-19. We have not only vaccinated over 8.5 million people in India but have also sent millions of doses to other countries seeking our help," Vardhan said.

Speaking on the advancements in the healthcare facilities, the minister noted that while India had always been a popular tourist destination, it had also emerged as a leading destination for medical tourism over the last few years.

To encourage it further, the government has already started issuing medical visas and planning to soon restart e-tourist visas, as well as scheduled international flights, he added.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kashmir assembly elections in jammu and kashmir tourism
Close
Singapore's Changi Airport opens bubble for business travellers amid Covid-19(Photo by Yu Kato on Unsplash)
Singapore's Changi Airport opens bubble for business travellers amid Covid-19(Photo by Yu Kato on Unsplash)
travel

Singapore's Changi Airport opens bubble for business travellers amid Covid-19

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 08:10 PM IST
Visitors to Singapore will undergo Covid-19 testing upon arrival at Changi Airport and will be able to conduct meetings with local guests and other segregated travel lane groups at the facility behind floor-to-ceiling dividers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
n a webinar organized by lobby group Airlines UK, heads of carriers including EasyJet Plc and Virgin Atlantic Airways Ltd. stressed the importance of the sector to the economy and employment.(Pixabay)
n a webinar organized by lobby group Airlines UK, heads of carriers including EasyJet Plc and Virgin Atlantic Airways Ltd. stressed the importance of the sector to the economy and employment.(Pixabay)
travel

UK airlines urge Johnson to lay out path for travel reopening

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 06:39 PM IST
The UK airline industry stepped up a campaign to persuade Prime Minister Boris Johnson that travel should be included in his plan to reopen the economy, calling for a clear road map to ease travel restrictions ahead of the crucial summer season.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Robust consumption over the holidays helps put the country’s post-coronavirus economic recovery on a more sustainable footing.(Pixabay)
Robust consumption over the holidays helps put the country’s post-coronavirus economic recovery on a more sustainable footing.(Pixabay)
travel

China’s holiday consumption withstands travel restrictions

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:13 PM IST
Chinese consumers splurged on restaurants, online sales and movies over the Lunar New Year holiday as travel restrictions made it difficult for many of them to make their annual trips home.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India, which has reported the highest number of overall Covid-19 cases after the United States, detected the South African variant in four people last month and the Brazilian one in one person this month.(Unsplash)
India, which has reported the highest number of overall Covid-19 cases after the United States, detected the South African variant in four people last month and the Brazilian one in one person this month.(Unsplash)
travel

India to test travellers from Brazil, South Africa, UK after new virus strains

Reuters, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:38 AM IST
India will make Covid-19 molecular tests mandatory for people arriving directly or indirectly from the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil in a bid to contain the spread of more infectious virus variants found in those countries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Spain to make quarantine obligatory for travellers(Unsplash)
Spain to make quarantine obligatory for travellers(Unsplash)
travel

Travellers coming to Spain from South Africa, Brazil will have to quarantine

Reuters, Madrid
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 08:58 AM IST
  • Health Minister of Spain, Carolina Darias, on Wednesday, announced that all the people coming from South Africa and Brazil will have to quarantine at home for 10 days and cannot even be visited by relatives.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Donald Trump(AP)
Donald Trump(AP)
travel

Donald Trump's former casino where stars played goes out with a bang

AP, Atlantic City
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 08:47 AM IST
The former Trump Plaza casino was imploded after falling into such disrepair that chunks of the building began peeling off and crashing to the ground.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India and Indonesia are among the main source countries for the construction sector, and domestic workers for helping aged as well as children of working Singaporeans.(Unsplash)
India and Indonesia are among the main source countries for the construction sector, and domestic workers for helping aged as well as children of working Singaporeans.(Unsplash)
travel

Closing borders to India, Indonesia travellers will impact Singapore economy

PTI, Singapore
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:08 AM IST
If Singapore closes its borders to travellers from India and Indonesia over Covid-19 fears, there will be widespread social and economic impact for Singaporeans.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The government has no plans to introduce quarantines on foreign visitors. (Pixabay)
The government has no plans to introduce quarantines on foreign visitors. (Pixabay)
travel

Spain betting on vaccine passports to revive summer tourism

Reuters, Madrid
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 10:01 AM IST
Spain hopes the introduction of vaccination passports combined with pre-travel Covid-19 testing will allow British tourists to return to Spanish destinations this summer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ahoy, matey! Houseboats in high demand as Germans book holidays close to home(Reuters)
Ahoy, matey! Houseboats in high demand as Germans book holidays close to home(Reuters)
travel

Germany: Houseboats in high demand as travel enthusiasts book holidays near home

Reuters, Berlin
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 07:26 AM IST
Due to the cross-border travel restrictions, people in Germany, last year, opted to take domestic vacations and, as a result, houseboats were in demand. Many expect that 2021 will be no different.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
travel

Remote workers flee to $70,000-a-month resorts while awaiting Covid-19 vaccines

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 09:14 AM IST
Many see no reason to leave their warm-weather bunkers—not without promise of a shot back home.
READ FULL STORY
Close
With the revival of domestic travel, emergence of recovery indicators has come to the rescue of the sector.(Unsplash)
With the revival of domestic travel, emergence of recovery indicators has come to the rescue of the sector.(Unsplash)
travel

Domestic travel to continue aiding hotel recovery in 2021: JLL

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 07:47 PM IST
Domestic travel, which is already showing signs of recuperating, will continue to aid recovery for hotels in 2021, according to global real estate consultant JLL.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The number of travelers through the Middle East’s tourism hub fell to 25.9 million in 2020, according to a statement.(Pixabay)
The number of travelers through the Middle East’s tourism hub fell to 25.9 million in 2020, according to a statement.(Pixabay)
travel

Dubai airports traffic slumps 70% in 2020 due to Covid-19 lockdowns

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 01:14 PM IST
Dubai International Airport reported a 70% slump in traffic last year as restrictions in place to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic put the air travel industry into a tailspin.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The UK has now vaccinated 15 million people, a platform the government hopes to use to begin reopening the economy.(Unsplash)
The UK has now vaccinated 15 million people, a platform the government hopes to use to begin reopening the economy.(Unsplash)
travel

High-risk arrivals to UK must quarantine in hotels from Monday

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:13 PM IST
Passengers arriving in the UK from coronavirus hot spots will be required to quarantine in government-managed hotel rooms for 10 days starting Monday, part of an effort to stop new strains of the virus entering the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Philippine to allow larger crowd inside places of worship, reopen movie theaters(Photo by Julie Ricard on Unsplash)
Philippine to allow larger crowd inside places of worship, reopen movie theaters(Photo by Julie Ricard on Unsplash)
travel

Philippine to allow larger crowd inside places of worship, reopen movie theaters

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:23 AM IST
Amid debate fearing new coronavirus infections, Philippine government will let larger crowds inside places of worship in Asia's largest Roman Catholic nation, allowing 50% of their capacity from 30% along with reopening of movie theaters and video game arcades
READ FULL STORY
Close
Snow-capped hills, adventure sports attract tourists to Himachal's Kufri(ANI)
Snow-capped hills, adventure sports attract tourists to Himachal's Kufri(ANI)
travel

Tourists enjoy adventure sports on snow-capped hills in Kufri

ANI, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 10:38 AM IST
Skiing and snow parks in Kufri have become major tourist attractions after it received fresh snowfall recently. People from all around the country are visiting to have a gala time and enjoy in the snow.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP