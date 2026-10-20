TSA-approved liquids rule explained: 3 leak-proof travel bottles under ₹999 that pass security every time

I tested three travel bottle sets for flights, comparing their sizes, designs and uses to find the right fit for different trips. (canva.com) There are a few things I simply refuse to carry in their original bottles when I travel. Shampoo, conditioner, body wash and most of my skincare fall into that category. Full-sized bottles take up too much room, add unnecessary weight, and, if you are travelling with cabin baggage, can cause trouble at security too.

Over time, I have tried several ways of carrying toiletries, from tiny bottles saved from hotels to buying minis specifically for a trip. Refillable travel bottles make far more sense to me.

I recently tried three travel toiletry sets from DEPOZA, MAYCREATE and Lyrovo, all priced under ₹999 at the time they were shortlisted. After using all three, I do not think there is one set that automatically replaces the others. Each serves a slightly different purpose, and I can see myself using one or even combining bottles from all three depending on the trip.

First, what is the 100 ml airport liquids rule? If you are flying internationally, you have probably encountered the 100 ml rule already. The US Transportation Security Administration follows its 3-1-1 rule. Liquids, gels, aerosols, creams and pastes in cabin baggage must be in containers of 3.4 ounces, or about 100 ml, or less. They need to fit inside one clear quart-sized resealable bag, with one such bag permitted per passenger.

India follows a very similar restriction. The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security states that liquids, aerosols, gels and pastes required during the flight can be carried in small quantities in one clear, resealable one litre plastic bag, with each individual item limited to 100 ml. There are exceptions for prescribed medicines, inhalers and baby food.

This is exactly why I prefer decanting toiletries before a trip. I can carry the amount I actually need instead of packing an entire shampoo bottle for four days.

DEPOZA 16-piece travel bottle set is my pick when I am carrying a full skincare routine I would pick the DEPOZA set for a longer trip, especially when my packing list includes more than shampoo, conditioner and body wash. After using it, I found its biggest advantage is simply the number of ways I can split my toiletries and skincare without carrying larger bottles.

The 16-piece set includes squeezable travel bottles, smaller containers, spray bottles and accessories that make transferring products easier. The larger bottles have a capacity of up to 85 ml, which keeps them within the 100 ml individual container limit commonly applied to liquids in cabin baggage.

I found the smaller containers particularly useful. Shampoo and conditioner can go into the larger bottles, while moisturiser, face cream or other products I use sparingly can go into the little jars. I am not using an 85 ml bottle for something I may need only a few times during the trip.

For me, DEPOZA makes the most sense for a longer holiday or any trip where I want my regular skincare routine with me.