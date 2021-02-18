IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Travel / UK airlines urge Johnson to lay out path for travel reopening
n a webinar organized by lobby group Airlines UK, heads of carriers including EasyJet Plc and Virgin Atlantic Airways Ltd. stressed the importance of the sector to the economy and employment.(Pixabay)
n a webinar organized by lobby group Airlines UK, heads of carriers including EasyJet Plc and Virgin Atlantic Airways Ltd. stressed the importance of the sector to the economy and employment.(Pixabay)
travel

UK airlines urge Johnson to lay out path for travel reopening

The UK airline industry stepped up a campaign to persuade Prime Minister Boris Johnson that travel should be included in his plan to reopen the economy, calling for a clear road map to ease travel restrictions ahead of the crucial summer season.
READ FULL STORY
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 06:39 PM IST

The UK airline industry stepped up a campaign to persuade Prime Minister Boris Johnson that travel should be included in his plan to reopen the economy, calling for a clear road map to ease travel restrictions ahead of the crucial summer season.

In a webinar organized by lobby group Airlines UK, heads of carriers including EasyJet Plc and Virgin Atlantic Airways Ltd. stressed the importance of the sector to the economy and employment. Without measures to reopen, the industry would need a support package to survive and protect jobs, EasyJet Chief Executive Officer Johan Lundgren said.

Overseas trips are effectively banned for most British people under lockdown rules, while incoming travelers are forced to take multiple Covid-19 tests and, in many cases, mandatory hotel quarantines.

Johnson is under pressure to help the U.K. economy rebound from its worst recession in 300 years. He is due to set out a plan for easing the rules on Feb. 22, and has said he will look closely at the data regarding infections, hospitalizations and deaths before making any decisions.

The usually lucrative summer season is when European airlines tend to make most of their revenue. Without a reopening in time for summer, carriers would have faced the equivalent of four consecutive winters since the pandemic began, said Jonathan Hinkles, the CEO of Scottish regional carrier Loganair.

The head of planemaker Airbus SE said Thursday that government decisions on whether to reopen borders or continue with restrictions will have an impact on the aviation industry’s comeback.

“The pace of recovery will not only depend on the evolution of the pandemic and rate and effectiveness of vaccines, but also the reaction of governments,” CEO Guillaume Faury said on a conference call.

A majority of U.K. travel firms expect to lay off more than 20% of their staff without a clear reopening plan after May 1, campaign group Save Our Summer said in a release, citing a poll. That would amount to more than 500,000 positions, it said.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 travel
Close
n a webinar organized by lobby group Airlines UK, heads of carriers including EasyJet Plc and Virgin Atlantic Airways Ltd. stressed the importance of the sector to the economy and employment.(Pixabay)
n a webinar organized by lobby group Airlines UK, heads of carriers including EasyJet Plc and Virgin Atlantic Airways Ltd. stressed the importance of the sector to the economy and employment.(Pixabay)
travel

UK airlines urge Johnson to lay out path for travel reopening

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 06:39 PM IST
The UK airline industry stepped up a campaign to persuade Prime Minister Boris Johnson that travel should be included in his plan to reopen the economy, calling for a clear road map to ease travel restrictions ahead of the crucial summer season.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Robust consumption over the holidays helps put the country’s post-coronavirus economic recovery on a more sustainable footing.(Pixabay)
Robust consumption over the holidays helps put the country’s post-coronavirus economic recovery on a more sustainable footing.(Pixabay)
travel

China’s holiday consumption withstands travel restrictions

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:13 PM IST
Chinese consumers splurged on restaurants, online sales and movies over the Lunar New Year holiday as travel restrictions made it difficult for many of them to make their annual trips home.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India, which has reported the highest number of overall Covid-19 cases after the United States, detected the South African variant in four people last month and the Brazilian one in one person this month.(Unsplash)
India, which has reported the highest number of overall Covid-19 cases after the United States, detected the South African variant in four people last month and the Brazilian one in one person this month.(Unsplash)
travel

India to test travellers from Brazil, South Africa, UK after new virus strains

Reuters, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:38 AM IST
India will make Covid-19 molecular tests mandatory for people arriving directly or indirectly from the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil in a bid to contain the spread of more infectious virus variants found in those countries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Spain to make quarantine obligatory for travellers(Unsplash)
Spain to make quarantine obligatory for travellers(Unsplash)
travel

Travellers coming to Spain from South Africa, Brazil will have to quarantine

Reuters, Madrid
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 08:58 AM IST
  • Health Minister of Spain, Carolina Darias, on Wednesday, announced that all the people coming from South Africa and Brazil will have to quarantine at home for 10 days and cannot even be visited by relatives.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Donald Trump(AP)
Donald Trump(AP)
travel

Donald Trump's former casino where stars played goes out with a bang

AP, Atlantic City
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 08:47 AM IST
The former Trump Plaza casino was imploded after falling into such disrepair that chunks of the building began peeling off and crashing to the ground.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India and Indonesia are among the main source countries for the construction sector, and domestic workers for helping aged as well as children of working Singaporeans.(Unsplash)
India and Indonesia are among the main source countries for the construction sector, and domestic workers for helping aged as well as children of working Singaporeans.(Unsplash)
travel

Closing borders to India, Indonesia travellers will impact Singapore economy

PTI, Singapore
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:08 AM IST
If Singapore closes its borders to travellers from India and Indonesia over Covid-19 fears, there will be widespread social and economic impact for Singaporeans.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The government has no plans to introduce quarantines on foreign visitors. (Pixabay)
The government has no plans to introduce quarantines on foreign visitors. (Pixabay)
travel

Spain betting on vaccine passports to revive summer tourism

Reuters, Madrid
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 10:01 AM IST
Spain hopes the introduction of vaccination passports combined with pre-travel Covid-19 testing will allow British tourists to return to Spanish destinations this summer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ahoy, matey! Houseboats in high demand as Germans book holidays close to home(Reuters)
Ahoy, matey! Houseboats in high demand as Germans book holidays close to home(Reuters)
travel

Germany: Houseboats in high demand as travel enthusiasts book holidays near home

Reuters, Berlin
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 07:26 AM IST
Due to the cross-border travel restrictions, people in Germany, last year, opted to take domestic vacations and, as a result, houseboats were in demand. Many expect that 2021 will be no different.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
travel

Remote workers flee to $70,000-a-month resorts while awaiting Covid-19 vaccines

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 09:14 AM IST
Many see no reason to leave their warm-weather bunkers—not without promise of a shot back home.
READ FULL STORY
Close
With the revival of domestic travel, emergence of recovery indicators has come to the rescue of the sector.(Unsplash)
With the revival of domestic travel, emergence of recovery indicators has come to the rescue of the sector.(Unsplash)
travel

Domestic travel to continue aiding hotel recovery in 2021: JLL

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 07:47 PM IST
Domestic travel, which is already showing signs of recuperating, will continue to aid recovery for hotels in 2021, according to global real estate consultant JLL.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The number of travelers through the Middle East’s tourism hub fell to 25.9 million in 2020, according to a statement.(Pixabay)
The number of travelers through the Middle East’s tourism hub fell to 25.9 million in 2020, according to a statement.(Pixabay)
travel

Dubai airports traffic slumps 70% in 2020 due to Covid-19 lockdowns

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 01:14 PM IST
Dubai International Airport reported a 70% slump in traffic last year as restrictions in place to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic put the air travel industry into a tailspin.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The UK has now vaccinated 15 million people, a platform the government hopes to use to begin reopening the economy.(Unsplash)
The UK has now vaccinated 15 million people, a platform the government hopes to use to begin reopening the economy.(Unsplash)
travel

High-risk arrivals to UK must quarantine in hotels from Monday

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:13 PM IST
Passengers arriving in the UK from coronavirus hot spots will be required to quarantine in government-managed hotel rooms for 10 days starting Monday, part of an effort to stop new strains of the virus entering the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Philippine to allow larger crowd inside places of worship, reopen movie theaters(Photo by Julie Ricard on Unsplash)
Philippine to allow larger crowd inside places of worship, reopen movie theaters(Photo by Julie Ricard on Unsplash)
travel

Philippine to allow larger crowd inside places of worship, reopen movie theaters

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:23 AM IST
Amid debate fearing new coronavirus infections, Philippine government will let larger crowds inside places of worship in Asia's largest Roman Catholic nation, allowing 50% of their capacity from 30% along with reopening of movie theaters and video game arcades
READ FULL STORY
Close
Snow-capped hills, adventure sports attract tourists to Himachal's Kufri(ANI)
Snow-capped hills, adventure sports attract tourists to Himachal's Kufri(ANI)
travel

Tourists enjoy adventure sports on snow-capped hills in Kufri

ANI, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 10:38 AM IST
Skiing and snow parks in Kufri have become major tourist attractions after it received fresh snowfall recently. People from all around the country are visiting to have a gala time and enjoy in the snow.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Germany tightens border checks, cancels Easter vacations to curb Covid-19 spread(Photo by Roman Kraft on Unsplash)
Germany tightens border checks, cancels Easter vacations to curb Covid-19 spread(Photo by Roman Kraft on Unsplash)
travel

Germany tightens border checks, cancels Easter vacations to curb Covid-19 spread

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 05:06 PM IST
The new restrictions that took effect at midnight limit entry from those areas to German citizens and residents, truck drivers, transport and health service staff and a few others, who have to register online and show a negative coronavirus test.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP