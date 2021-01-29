UK bans direct flights from UAE, shutting world's busiest international route
Britain is banning direct passenger flights to and from the United Arab Emirates from Friday, shutting down the world's busiest international airline route from Dubai to London.
c
"This means people who have been in or transited through these countries will be denied entry, except British, Irish and third country nationals with residence rights who must self-isolate for ten days at home," U.K. Transport Minister Grant Shapps said on Twitter on Thursday.
Emirates Airways said on their websites they would suspend all U.K. passenger flights from 1300 GMT on Friday when the ban takes effect. Etihad Airways said they would only suspend flights to the U.K., with those from the U.K. remaining unaffected.
Dubai airport, in a statement, advised passengers booked on flights due to arrive in the U.K. after the ban comes into effect to not go to the airport and instead contact their airline.
The U.K. transport department advised British nationals currently in the United Arab Emirates to make use of indirect commercial airline routes if they wished to return to Britain.
Due to border closures caused by Covid-19, Dubai to London was the world's busiest international route in January with 190,365 scheduled seats over the month, according to airline data provider OAG.
Emirates and Etihad normally carry large numbers of passengers connecting from Britain to destinations like Australia through their airport hubs, meaning the decision to cancel those flights will have far-reaching implications.
The Australian government said it will add more charter flights from Britain if needed as a result of the Emirates and Etihad cancellations.
Eran Ben-Avraham, an Australian stranded in Britain due to strict limits on the number of arrivals in Australia, said his options for getting home were continually shrinking.
"At the moment it is only giving us three options of flying Qatar, ANA or Singapore Airlines," he told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. "Every day it is making it more difficult to get home. The flights back are anywhere from like 4,000 pounds ($5,487)."
Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Centre extends ban on international commercial flights till Feb 28
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK bans direct flights from UAE, shutting world's busiest international route
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australia might resume travel bubble with New Zealand ahead of Australian Open
- On Friday, it was announced that Australia might again open its travel bubble with New Zealand which means that the tourists can travel between the two places without quarantining. This step is being taken as Australia is gearing up to host the first Grand Slam of 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Philippines to relax travel ban on countries with UK Covid-19 variant
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
As arrivals drop by 74%, UN World Tourism Organization tags 2020 as 'worst year'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK bans direct flights to and from UAE, Dubai to London's airline route suffers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China's big holiday travel season light so far
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dubai puts more curbs on travel, hospitals as virus cases climb
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australia-New Zealand travel bubble suspended for 3 more days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Colombia bans flights from Brazil due to variant
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Airlines ask WHO to back quarantine-free travel after vaccines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New Zealand tightens quarantine, Australia's decision on travel bubble awaited
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australian states lift travel restrictions amid zero local Covid-19 cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Red Fort to remain closed for visitors till January 31: ASI order
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Beijing city raises Covid-19 requirements on travellers from low-risk areas
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox