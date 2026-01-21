Watch: These tiny Istanbul Airport sleepods offer private resting spaces right out of a cosy Star Wars dreams for €24

In an Instagram video shared on October 20, 2025, travel vlogger Lounge Guru gives viewers a tour of Istanbul Airport’s popular lounging area, where he tries out the iGA Sleepods and shares his honest take on their comfort and value for money.

These cosy sleeping pods look like they’ve been lifted straight out of a Star Wars film, blending futuristic design with modern comfort. They come equipped with dedicated storage spaces, charging ports, and even fresh pillows and blankets available for a nominal charge.

The iGA Sleepods at Istanbul Airport are among the most convenient and budget-friendly options, offering a private space to catch up on sleep or take a quick rest when you’re stuck with an hours-long layover.

Notable features According to the travel vlogger, these sleeping pods - conveniently located inside the airport - are among the best affordable options for catching some rest when you’re stuck on a long layover. They are located airside near Gate D, which means you don’t even have to leave the airport terminal.

Each pod is thoughtfully equipped with a USB charging port, a power socket, and two dedicated storage spaces - one beneath the bed for luggage and another external drawer for smaller items like shoes - along with a disposable blanket for added comfort. You can also request a fresh pillow and blanket for an additional €5. Additionally, the area includes a dedicated changing room, making it easy to change clothes and freshen up between flights.

Lounge Guru notes that the resting spaces are semi-open, so a bit of light and background noise is to be expected - but when it comes to convenience and comfort during a long layover, this setup is hard to beat. Just remember to set your own alarm, as there’s no wake-up call service.

Prices The travel vlogger notes that the sleeping pods can be rented on an hourly basis for €12 per hour during the day or €20 at night. During his stay, he paid a total of €24 for two hours of use, on a three-hour layover.

According to the official iGA Pass website, these dedicated resting spaces - designed for ease of use and conveniently located within the international terminal - are priced on an hourly basis depending on the time of day, with a 35 percent discount available for travellers aged 65 and above.

The hourly charge, inclusive of taxes, is €14 per hour from 7am to 7pm, €22 per hour from 7pm to 11pm, €26 per hour from 11pm to 3am, and €22 per hour from 3am to 7am.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.