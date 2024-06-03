World Bicycle Day 2024: Best cycling routes in India to explore for a beautiful experience

World Bicycle Day 2024: Cycling is an extremely fun and low-impact workout routine. More than anything, bicycles are a sustainable mode of transportation. They help in reducing pollution and are great for the body as well. Cycling regularly helps in strengthening the leg muscles and reducing Cholesterol levels, thereby promoting good heart health. Every year, World Bicycle Day is observed to urge people to shift to the sustainable mode of transportation. World Bicycle Day also raises awareness about the many benefits of cycling every day. As we celebrate World Bicycle Day today (June 3), here is a list of the most scenic cycle routes in India that you must explore. Every year, World Bicycle Day is observed to urge people to shift to the sustainable mode of transportation. (Unsplash)

Best cycling routes in India that will make you happy:

Parra road, Goa: Goa's Parra Road has the best sunset view to offer. Lined with palm trees and a field view, this road often features in movies and series for its scenic brilliance. Remember Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan cycling their way in the 2016 film Dear Zindagi? The scene that lives rent-free in our minds? Well, that's Parra Road for you.

Chennai to Pondicherry: With a seaside view and stunning landscape on the other side, the cycling route from Chennai to Pondicherry will make you feel happy and rejuvenated. The best company to pedal from Chennai to Pondicherry is your bicycle and your loved ones.

Manali to Leh: This is known as the traveler's paradise. With the snow-capped mountains and a view that can easily blow your mind, the road from Manali to Leh is challenging as well as stunning. Visit the route with your friends and create a memory of a lifetime.

Mysore: A city situated in the south-western part of the state of Karnataka, Mysore is known for its palaces, heritage, natural landscapes and cleanliness. Mysore is a small town with clean roads, stunning landscapes and heritage views.

Munnar: Imagine pedaling your way through the serpentine road in Munnar with the view of green tea estates adding comfort to your eyes and your heart - that's the cycling route in Munnar for you.