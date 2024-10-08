Trending formal wear for women: Unique collections from Fablestreet and Rareism on Myntra

When it comes to making a professional impression in the workplace, the right formal dress speaks louder than anything else. In that way, formal wear for women should be more presentable, which equally balances the trend and professional touch. Whether you are stepping into a boardroom or a client meeting, your formal wear will be a silent partner in encouraging your confidence with grace. The best formal wear for women is no longer limited to a solid shirt with a pair of trousers. There are a variety of styles in diverse colours that make a professional statement to every woman. Formal Wear women

With countless women’s formal dresses available in Myntra, you can pick your favourite choices from top brands like Fablestreet and Rareism. When you walk into your workplace in a formal look, it not only exhibits your professionalism but also showcases your style and power. So, ensure that your formal dress is exciting but not overwhelming. Fablestreet and Rareism give the best formal wear for women with a tailored fit to flatter every body type. Whether you prefer a formal sheath dress, an A-line midi skirt, or a formal shirt with high-rise trousers, there is a style in these brands that matches you. Make your purchase more interesting by availing of an offer starting from 50% on every formal you get in these brands.

Top Picks of Formal Wear For Women: A Myntra Collection

A formal dress is something that professionally balances comfort and style. That’s where Fablestreet and Rareism come in to refine your search. Explore diverse collections from these brands to get your ideal formal dresses.

Fablestreet: Formal Wear for Women

Every modern professional woman can opt for this premium brand to have an excellent choice of formal wear. This brand is exclusively known for its minimalist yet sophisticated designs. Also, it focuses on high-quality fabrics and perfect fits that suit women of diverse body shapes. Whether you are looking for a simple formal shirt to be paired with tapered-fit trousers or blazers to accentuate your look, Fablestreet is the right platform for you. Get ready to explore some of its women’s formal wear collections.

Get a polished look with a professional touch while wearing this women’s formal shirt from Fablestreet. Made of cotton linen material, this shirt remains soft on your skin. Also, the breathable nature of the fabric lets you stay cool and dry all day, even during your extended working hours. This shirt features a band collar that adds modernity to your formal look, which makes it an ideal stylish formal wear for women. The thoughtful addition of a concealed button placket elevates this shirt’s versatility. Whereas, its long regular sleeves with tight hem give this shirt a complete formal finish.

Styling Tips:

Pair it with straight-fit trousers and try tucking in the shirt.

Add no or a simple earring for a minimalistic look.

Try ballerina flats or slip-on loafers to elevate your professional look.

Colour Olive Green Fit Regular fit Washing Method Hand wash

Achieve a trending formal look by wearing this shirt-style top to your workplace. If you are looking for a formal shirt that completes your professional attire, then try this shirt-style top. Its length, sleeves, and fit resemble a regular women’s shirt model. Thus, it easily complements your office look. Its round neck pattern gives a finishing formal touch to this shirt. As it is made of polyester material, it exhibits a clean and wrinkle-free look all day. The three-quarter sleeves with a thick hem add elegance to this shirt. However, its fit doesn’t restrict your hand movements. With a simple button closure at its back, you can easily slip into it even when you are hurry to your work.

Styling Tips:

The slim-fit trousers in black perfectly complement this top. Keep the shirt either tucked or untucked.

Go for women's pump heels or mules to enhance the attire.

A watch with a simple dial goes well with this shirt.

Colour Navy blue Fit Regular fit Washing Method Machine wash

This sheath dress is a perfect choice for a modern working woman to have in her formal wear wardrobe. Exhibiting a flattering silhouette with a blend of professionalism and elegance, this dress is an ideal formal wear for women. Its polyester fabric supports this dress to offer a flattering fit that suits women of diverse body types. With a simple and minimalistic look, this dress gives a perfect transition between your formal meet and after-work events. In addition, its knee-length finish with a sleeveless pattern elevates the modernity in its professional touch. You can easily wear it on and off with the presence of a button closure at the back of its mock neck.

Styling Tips:

Block heel mules or pointed-toe block heels go well with this sheath dress.

Maintain the minimalistic look with no jewels, or pair it with a slim watch with a small dial.

Colour Maroon and Black Fit Regular fit Washing Method Machine wash

Looking for a perfect bottom to pair with your formal shirt? Try these formal women's trousers that suit a modern professional perfectly. The blend of nylon and viscose rayon fabrics gives these trousers more breathability and stretchability, making them ideal formal wear for women. Thus, you can have a relaxed and cool wear throughout your working time. With a mid-rise fit, it not only adds a clean look when tucked in with a shirt, but also gives a fine support on your waist. Thus, you need not rely on any waist belt to adjust your fitting. Its wide-leg model gives a flattering look and also eases your leg movement without any restrictions. The spacious side and back pockets allow you to store your belongings like smartphones and keys efficiently.

Styling Tips:

These trousers are suitable to pair with a casual shirt, a formal shirt or a shirt-style top that needs a tuck-in.

Black or brown coloured pointed-toe block heels suit these trousers elegantly.

Colour Grey Fit Straight fit Washing Method Hand wash

You can make a bold fashion statement at your workplace by adding this blazer to your outfit. Whether you are about to meet a client or present in a board meeting, a blazer addition to your attire elevates your formal look. Whether you wear a formal collarless shirt or a shirt-style top, wearing a blazer really accentuates your attire. The polyester fabric of this blazer, makes it comfortable to wear for a longer time. Apart from exerting a professional finish, its shawl collar adds a modern touch, making it an ideal formal wear for women. It also features side pockets to take your belongings on the go.

Styling Tips:

Layer this blazer on a cool and formal shirt or top in subtle colours like white, blue, sandal and many others.

You can also wear this blazer on band collar shirts.

Complement your toe with women's block pumps or pointed-toe block heels.

Colour Black Fit Regular fit Washing Method Dry Clean

Rareism: Formal Wear for Women

What makes the brand Rareism special when it comes to choosing formal wear for women? Obviously, its modern blend of contemporary designs with sophistication enhances every formal outfit. The search for formal wear for women in this brand offers you many alternative collections to traditional formal attire. Every piece of formal dress in Rareism allows you to express your individuality without compromising professionalism. Whether it's a sleek A-line dress or a blazer with a formal shirt, you can definitely get one from this brand to highlight your formal look.

Embrace this spread collar formal shirt to your workplace and make a professional statement. This shirt is made of cotton material and keeps you comfortable all day. This fabric remains soft on your skin and also features excellent moisture-wicking properties. Thus, you can stay cool throughout your working time. With its concealed button placket model, your formal look is assured with a clean finish. In addition, its spread collar and long sleeves with cuff buttons support your professional attire elegantly when layered under a blazer or worn alone. Its regular fit makes this shirt a perfect formal wear for women giving a relaxed wear without being too tight.

Styling Tips:

Layer this shirt with a smart blazer.

Pair this with a pencil skirt for a feminine style.

Colour Blue Fit Regular fit Washing Method Machine wash

When you prefer a modern top to support your formal look, go for this shirt-style top that resembles a formal shirt. Its round neck without a collar professionally gives a trendy touch. With its button closure and cuffed long sleeves, you can effectively exhibit your formal attire. Also, the sleeves are stitched conveniently to ease your hand movements while handling your laptop. Made of cotton material, this top lets you work in a relaxed manner by providing excellent breathability. Its subtle yellow colour goes well with a professional finish and makes it the right formal wear for women.

Styling Tips:

Get black or brown tapered-fit trousers to complement this top in your workplace.

It is good to go with either no or minimalistic jewellery.

Colour Yellow Fit Regular fit Washing Method Machine wash

Complete your professional attire by pairing your shirt with these tapered-fit trousers. As these trousers are made of cotton, you can wear them for a longer time without any irritation. Its high-rise waist not only elevates your modern professionalism but also gives a fine fit on your waist without the need for a belt. In addition, its tapered fit gives a sleek finish when paired with an excellent shirt or top. Your movements are not constricted with this type of fit. Its cropped length stands above your ankle and perfectly complements your footwear, making it an ideal formal wear for women.

Styling Tips:

Use ballerina flats or pointed-toe block heels to complement its cropped length.

It gives an excellent professional finish when paired with a light-coloured shirt or top that is tucked in.

Colour Maroon Fit Tapered fit Washing Method Hand wash

Is your formal wear wardrobe incomplete without a blazer? Get this slim-fit formal blazer and match it with other formal outfits in your wardrobe. Your solid-coloured top or shirt can be perfectly complemented with the chequered pattern of this blazer. Made of polyester fabric, it remains clean and wrinkle-free throughout your meeting. Its long regular sleeves and peaked lapel collar add more professionalism to this blazer. With its single-breasted style, you can either leave this blazer open or button it up based on your comfort and preference.

Styling tips:

A round-neck shirt or top will be perfect for this blazer.

You can also layer it above a sheath dress.

Look for solid black colour trousers to give a uniform look.

Colour Black Fit Regular fit Washing Method Hand wash

Want to look stylish and professional at your workplace? Then, this A-line mini dress is the perfect formal wear for women. The A-line cut of this dress accentuates your waist, while being complemented with a waistbelt of the same fabric. This flattering silhouette provides a graceful flow without disturbing your movements. Also, it stands between your ankle and knees, making it an ideal modern way to elevate your formal look. With its cotton fabric, it allows fine breathability to keep you cool all day.

Styling Tips:

Wear a slim and elegant watch in your hand with a small dial for cool attire.

Pointed-toe block heels make a perfect match to this midi dress.

Colour Black Fit Regular fit Washing Method Machine wash

Product Ratings

Products Ratings FableStreet Band Collar Classic Cotton Linen Formal Shirt 4.6 FableStreet Navy Blue Shirt Style Top 4 FableStreet Women Sheath Dress 4.2 FableStreet Women LivIn Wide Leg Formal Trousers 4.2 FableStreet Women Black Solid Open Front Formal Blazer 4 RAREISM Comfort Regular Fit Long Sleeves Spread Collar Cotton Opaque Formal Shirt 3.7 RAREISM Round Neck Long Sleeves Cotton Top 4.4 RAREISM Women Tapered Fit Cotton High-Rise Trousers 3.8 RAREISM Checked Peaked Lapel Collar Single Breasted Slim-Fit Formal Blazer 4.3 RAREISM Women Formal A-Line Midi Dress Unrated

Elevate your work wardrobe with timeless pieces from trusted brands, Fablestreet and Rareism. These brands offer impeccable formal wear for women, blending style, comfort, and sophistication. Whether you prefer Fablestreet’s minimalist elegance or Rareism’s bold and contemporary flair, you’re sure to find the perfect outfit to make a lasting impression. Don’t miss out on the unbeatable deal of a minimum of 55% off on these brands to redefine your formalwear collection!

FAQs Is a sheath dress a formal wear for women? Yes, its clean and tailored fit gives a professional look to every woman who wears it. It offers a fitted silhouette that follows the natural curves of the body, making it more elegant.

Which is best for my office wear- a suit or a blazer? The choice between a suit and a blazer completely depends on your preference. A women’s suit gives a more formal look, whereas a blazer allows you to mix and match with different outfits.

Can I wear patterned outfits for my workplace? Yes, you can. But go for subtle patterns like pinstripes, checks, or minimal florals to have a formal look.

Does formal women’s wear go well with casual occasions? Yes, some formal outfits suit casual occasions, too. The formal outfits can be styled down for casual occasions by swapping accessories and pairing them with more relaxed shoes like flats or sandals.

Which colours are appropriate for formal wear for women? Neutral tones like black, navy, grey, beige, and white are preferred. For a slight variation, muted colours like burgundy, emerald green, or deep blues also work well.

