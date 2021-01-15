Trump cards: Weekly puzzle by Dilip D’Souza
Today’s puzzle is prompted by the images from Washington on January 6. Maybe it can serve as a reminder of a sordid day. This is about four supporters of Donald Trump who were seen in videos storming the US Capitol and are now wanted for questioning. (OK, this is entirely fictional). They wore certain items on their bodies, carried certain banners, and had travelled to Washington from their respective home states by different means of transport.
Here are clues numbering an even bakers’ dozen. Can you ponder them and answer the questions at the end?
* Neither Xavier nor the woman with the Viking helmet carried the “MAGA” banner.
* Tropper has never been to Florida.
* Bakker had the “Count the Vote!” banner.
* Neither Richardson nor the man from Arkansas travelled by car.
* The person with the “MAGA” banner got into an argument with another passenger on the flight to Washington.
* The Florida native loves flying and won’t travel any other way.
* Whoever wore the police vest wasn’t carrying the “MAGA” banner.
* The person from Colorado wore the Viking helmet.
* The “Trump 2020” banner was hand-stitched in Laramie, Wyoming.
* Xavier did not drive a car to Washington.
* The “Count the Vote!” carrier wasn’t wearing the police vest.
* One of the four wrapped himself in a US flag the moment he boarded the train for Washington and did not take it off till he returned two days later.
* The Colorado native carried a banner saying “Stop the Steal!”
Questions:
* Who travelled from Wyoming?
* What was the person in the bus wearing?
* How did the person with the “Trump 2020” banner travel?
* What banner was the person in the woollen cap carrying?
Scroll down for the solution...
How to solve such a puzzle:
Draw a grid with four columns, one for each of these people. Group the rows four at a time: one group each for the mode of transport, home state, banner and what these people were wearing.
Use the clues one at a time to put ticks or crosses into the appropriate cells in your grid. Clue #3, for example, let’s you enter a tick in a certain cell and crosses in several others.
The answers:
1) Xavier was from Wyoming.
2) The bus traveller wore an abandoned police vest.
3) “Trump 2020” travelled by bus.
4) The woollen cap was on the head of the person who carried the “MAGA” banner.
