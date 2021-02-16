IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Coronavirus: WHO authorises AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
lifestyle

Coronavirus: WHO authorises AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use

In a statement Monday, the WHO said it was clearing the AstraZeneca vaccines made by the Serum Institute of India and South Korea's AstraZeneca-SKBio.
READ FULL STORY
AP, Toronto
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 01:20 PM IST

The World Health Organisation has granted an emergency authorization to AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine, a move that should allow the UN agency's partners to ship millions of doses to countries as part of a UN-backed programme to tame the pandemic.

In a statement Monday, the WHO said it was clearing the AstraZeneca vaccines made by the Serum Institute of India and South Korea's AstraZeneca-SKBio.

The WHO's green light for the AstraZeneca vaccine is only the second one the U.N. health agency has issued after authorizing the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in December. Monday's announcement should trigger the delivery of hundreds of millions of doses to countries that have signed up for the UN-backed COVAX effort, which aims to deliver vaccines to the world's most vulnerable people.

“Countries with no access to vaccines to date will finally be able to start vaccinating their health workers and populations at risk,” said Dr. Mariangela Simao, the WHO's Assistant-Director General for Access to Medicines and Health Products.

The coronavirus has infected more than 109 million people and killed at least 2.4 million of them. But many countries have not yet started vaccination programs and even rich nations are facing shortages of vaccine doses as manufacturers struggle to ramp up production.

The AstraZeneca vaccine has already been authorised in more than 50 countries, including Britain, India, Argentina and Mexico. It is cheaper and easier to handle than the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which needs deep-cold storage that is not widespread in many developing nations. Both vaccines require two shots per person, given weeks apart.

Last week, WHO vaccine experts recommended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine for people over age 18, including in countries that have detected variants of COVID-19.

But that was contrary to the recommendation from the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which said countries that had identified a virus variant first seen in South Africa should be “cautious” in their use of the AstraZeneca vaccine, suggesting that other shots be prioritized instead.

The AstraZeneca vaccine forms the bulk of COVAX's stockpile and concerns were recently raised after an early study suggested it might not prevent mild and moderate disease caused by the variant first seen South Africa. Last week, South Africa scaled back its planned rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine, opting instead to use an unlicensed shot from Johnson & Johnson for its health care workers.

COVAX has already missed its own goal of beginning coronavirus vaccinations in poor countries at the same time that shots were rolled out in rich countries. Numerous developing countries have rushed in recent weeks to sign their own private deals to buy vaccines, unwilling to wait for COVAX.

WHO and its partners, including the vaccines alliance GAVI, have not said which countries will receive the first doses from COVAX. But an initial plan showed a handful of rich countries that have signed multiple private vaccine deals, including Canada, South Korea and New Zealand, are also scheduled to receive early doses from COVAX.

Some public health experts called that “very problematic” and attributed it to COVAX's flawed design, which allowed donor countries to double dip by purchasing vaccines from the program while also signing their own commercial deals.

“Canada has ordered enough doses to supply their population about five times over and now they're looking to accept their share of doses from COVAX, which would otherwise be given to poor nations,” said Anna Marriott, health policy lead for Oxfam International.

WHO chief scientist Dr. Soumya Swaminathan has said rich countries that have signed up to receive vaccines from COVAX won't have their requests denied.

“The COVAX facility is not going to penalize countries,” she said in early February. After pledging more than $400 million to COVAX last year, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said it was always his country's intention to get vaccines through COVAX.

Marriott said rich countries planning to take doses from COVAX should reconsider their intentions, given their earlier calls of support for the effort's goal of equal access to vaccines for all the world's nations, rich or poor.

“It seems quite hypocritical,” she said. "Rich countries with their own supplies should make the right call and not take vaccines from countries who are really in a dire situation.”

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni(Instagram)
Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni(Instagram)
fashion

MS Dhoni looks dapper in kurta, matches with wife Sakshi's dazzling pink lehenga

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 02:38 PM IST
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni was spotted looking quite dapper on Monday with wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni for a friend's wedding.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
lifestyle

Coronavirus: WHO authorises AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use

AP, Toronto
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 01:20 PM IST
In a statement Monday, the WHO said it was clearing the AstraZeneca vaccines made by the Serum Institute of India and South Korea's AstraZeneca-SKBio.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Unacceptably high levels of carcinogens inhaled by commuters

ANI, Washington Dc
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 01:17 PM IST
Benzene and formaldehyde -- both used in automobile manufacturing -- are known to cause cancer at or above certain levels of exposure and are Prop. 65-listed chemicals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Oprah Winfrey , Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.(Instagram)
Oprah Winfrey , Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.(Instagram)
lifestyle

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to break silence in Oprah Winfrey interview

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 01:40 PM IST
Prince Harry and his American wife Meghan will break their silence in their first interview since they quit Britain's royal family when they sit down with Oprah Winfrey next month.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor in a throwback photo from 2017.(Instagram)
Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor in a throwback photo from 2017.(Instagram)
relationships

Sonam Kapoor thanks most 'supportive, encouraging, generous' hubby Anand Ahuja

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 01:05 PM IST
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have spent most of the coronavirus pandemic in their London home, however the movie was being shot in Glasgow, Scotland and Anand decided to be by his wife's side for five weeks of the six that the Neerja actor was in the Scottish city.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recipe: Enjoy cracked wheat savory porridge or Dalia Khichri on Vasant Panchami(Instagram/livingfitlivingfree)
Recipe: Enjoy cracked wheat savory porridge or Dalia Khichri on Vasant Panchami(Instagram/livingfitlivingfree)
recipe

Recipe: Enjoy cracked wheat savory porridge or Dalia Khichri on Vasant Panchami

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 01:05 PM IST
  • Vasant Panchami is here and as you search for dishes to whip up with yellow colour in them, as is the traditional custom, check out this recipe of Dalia Khichri which is enough to serve as a complete meal and sure to pack your family’s health in one plate
READ FULL STORY
Close
At some pandals set up for Saraswati Puja, distribution of bhog will not happen this time around, due to Covid-19.
At some pandals set up for Saraswati Puja, distribution of bhog will not happen this time around, due to Covid-19.
festivals

Saraswati Puja 2021: Some skip show yet revel in culture

By Naina Arora, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:00 PM IST
Think Saraswati Puja, and one is immediately transported to a pandal decked up in hues of yellow and white
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recipe: Get your solo ‘pawri’ started this Tuesday with funfetti mug cake(Instagram/nikki_booch)
Recipe: Get your solo ‘pawri’ started this Tuesday with funfetti mug cake(Instagram/nikki_booch)
recipe

Recipe: Get your solo ‘pawri’ started this Tuesday with funfetti mug cake

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:22 AM IST
  • What is life if not for enjoying single serve treats that you are not required to share? If you too think the same, try your hands on this rainbow coloured funfetti mug cake which takes just 1 minute to prepare and tastes like birthday cake | Check recipe inside
READ FULL STORY
Close
A model presents a creation from the Jason Wu Fall 2020 collection during New York Fashion Week.(REUTERS)
A model presents a creation from the Jason Wu Fall 2020 collection during New York Fashion Week.(REUTERS)
fashion

Groceries, gowns and Coca-Cola: Jason Wu sets up shop at New York Fashion Week

Reuters, New York
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:34 AM IST
Lockdown cooking and casual clothing inspired designer Jason Wu's Autumn-Winter 2021 collection, which his models paraded live at New York Fashion Week on Sunday evening.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Keep calm and learn the right way to stay in peace.(Shutterstock)
Keep calm and learn the right way to stay in peace.(Shutterstock)
health

Here are 10 ways to start your day in a peaceful way

By Nikita Bhardwaj | HealthShots
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 10:43 AM IST
Want some peace of mind, but just can’t keep calm? Fret not, because we have some effective expert-recommended tips to bring back your sanity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi(Instagram / Varinder Chawla)
Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi(Instagram / Varinder Chawla)
fashion

Dia Mirza, husband Vaibhav Rekhi look stunning in first post-wedding appearance

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 09:26 AM IST
Bollywood actor Dia Mirza on Monday afternoon got hitched to businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in a private event at Bell Air Apartments in Mumbai's Bandra West.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
travel

Remote workers flee to $70,000-a-month resorts while awaiting Covid-19 vaccines

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 09:14 AM IST
Many see no reason to leave their warm-weather bunkers—not without promise of a shot back home.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amrita Pritam(Instagram)
Amrita Pritam(Instagram)
art culture

When Amrita Pritam handled finances during Bollywood film Sparsh's shoot

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 08:53 AM IST
It all happened when Sai Paranjpye was looking for a producer for "Sparsh", an intense love story unfolding in a school for the blind, and filmmaker Basu Bhattacharya of "Teesri Kasam" fame agreed to do it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Haruki Murakami(Instagram)
Haruki Murakami(Instagram)
art culture

Bossa Nova: Author Haruki Murakami hosts live jam for relaxation amid pandemic

AP, Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 08:32 AM IST
Despite the pandemic, Murakami — known for bestsellers including “A Wild Sheep Chase," “The Wind-up Bird Chronicle" and “1Q84” — said he still maintains a daily routine including running and writing, but the frequent world traveler has stayed in Japan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

New system for identifying drugs to repurpose in fight against Covid developed

ANI, Washington Dc
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 08:25 AM IST
When the Covid-19 pandemic struck in early 2020, doctors and researchers rushed to find effective treatments. There was little time to spare.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP