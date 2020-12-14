Farmers’ protest LIVE Updates: Protesters send back group of Jamia students from UP Gate 

live-update

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 06:59 IST

As the protest against the central government’s agricultural reforms enters day 19, leaders of farmer groups said on Sunday that farmers would hold sit-in protests across the country today and would also go on a hunger strike from 8am to 5pm. These nationwide protests come a day after farmers had blocked the Delhi-Jaipur highway at Shahjahanpur. More and more farmers have been joining the agitation at several border points in the national capital. They were seen shouting anti-government slogans, singing songs, taking out marches with posters and banners and attending speeches at the borders.

Also Read| Farm leader: Shah agreed not consulting farmers a mistake

The farmers have been protesting against the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020. While the Centre has assured that these reforms would eliminate middlemen and allow farmers to sell their produce in commercial markets, protesters fear the new laws will allow big corporations to enter the agricultural sector and further end the system of minimum support price (MSP).

Also Read: Key farmer leader favours talks, says ‘goalposts shifted’

Union minister Kailash Choudhary on Sunday said that the Centre would soon hold another round of talks with farmers adding that the government will find ‘some solution’ to end the deadlock. So far, five rounds of talks have taken place between the farmers and the Centre which remained inconclusive. The sixth round of talks did not take place after protesters rejected the Centre’s provision to amend specific provisions of the new farm reforms. The government on several occasions has made it clear that is ready for a dialogue. But, farmer groups said that they would engage in talks only if the reforms are repealed.

Follow live updates on Day 19 of farmers’ agitation:

Punjab CM calls Kejriwal ‘shameless liar’, slams him for exploiting protests

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh hit out at his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal for exploiting the ongoing agitation against the new farm reforms and went on to call him a shameless liar. Amarinder further said that Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are busy playing politics while farmers are sitting outside Delhi for the past 17 days to seek justice.

Protesting farmers send back group of Jamia students from UP Gate

Police officials on Sunday said that protesting farmers refused to allow a group of Jamia Millia Islamia students to join their agitation at the UP Gate (Ghaziabad)-Ghazipur (Delhi) border. The group of six students had arrived there to render support to the farmers by singing and playing ‘dafli’, they added.